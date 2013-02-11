* Radio show said polio vaccine was conspiracy, anti-Islam
* Nine polio health workers shot dead on Friday
* Nigeria one of three countries were polio is endemic
KANO, Nigeria, Feb 11 Three Nigerian journalists
have been arrested for inciting violence by saying on a radio
show that polio immunisations were an anti-Islam Western
conspiracy, just days before health workers administering the
vaccines were killed.
Gunmen on motorbikes shot dead the nine health workers in
two separate attacks in Nigeria's main northern city of Kano on
Friday.
No one claimed responsibility but Islamist militant group
Boko Haram, a sect that has condemned the use of Western
education, has been blamed for carrying out a spate of assaults
on security forces in the city.
Kano Police Chief Ibrahim Idris told Reuters on Monday three
journalists from Wazobia FM had been detained after they said on
their show on Wednesday that immunisation against polio was
anti-Islam and a Western conspiracy to cause infertility in
women.
Some influential Muslim leaders in Kano openly opose the
vaccinations for the same reasons.
The killings could hamper efforts by global health
organisations to clear Nigeria's mostly Muslim north of the
virus that can cause irreversible paralysis within hours of
infection.
Polio crippled thousands of people every year in rich
nations until the 1950s. As a result of vaccination, it is now
only endemic in three countries - Nigeria, Afghanistan and
Pakistan.
According to the World Health Organisation, there were 121
new cases of polio in Nigeria last year, compared to 58 in
Pakistan and 37 in Afghanistan.
In 2003, northern Nigeria's Muslim leaders opposed polio
vaccinations, saying then they could cause infertility and AIDS.
Their campaign against the treatments was blamed for a
resurgence of the disease in parts of Nigeria and other African
countries previously declared polio-free.
