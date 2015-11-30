* Protest movement demands independent Biafra
* Group leader's arrest prompts anger in southeast
* New challenge for President Buhari
By Alexis Akwagyiram
ENUGU, Nigeria, Nov 30 Nearly half a century
after a civil war in which a million people died, 27-year-old
Okoli Ikedi is part of a new protest movement in southeastern
Nigeria calling for an independent state of Biafra.
Such calls have become common since the leader of the group
Ikedi represents in Enugu, the region's main city, was arrested
in October, prompting thousands in the oil-producing southeast
to join demonstrations in recent weeks calling for his release.
It's another challenge for President Muhammadu Buhari, who
is grappling with a sharp slowdown in Africa's biggest economy,
the bloody Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast and fears that
militancy may resume in the oil-rich southern Delta region when
an amnesty ends in December.
Like many in the surge of southeastern secessionist
sentiment, Ikedi was born long after the war ended.
Displaying nothing that would betray his pro-Biafran
leanings such as a flag or campaign T-shirt, to avoid unwanted
police attention, the diminutive baker said poverty and high
unemployment in the region were symptoms of government neglect.
"They want to make us economically poor. They believe the
only way to control us is to increase our suffering," said Ikedi
in a trembling voice, adding that his group, the Indigenous
People of Biafra (IPOB), wants a referendum.
The group points to basic problems to support its demands
for an independent Biafra, on which presidential spokesman Garba
Shehu declined to comment, adding that he was not aware that the
government was doing anything on the issue.
POTHOLED HIGHWAYS
The highways that connect southeastern cities are a source
of frustration for business people in the region who say the
partially tarmaced roads, punctuated by potholes, should be
arteries of commerce but are dangerous to navigate.
And the refuse strewn by roadsides, combined with the acrid
stench of open sewers, hints at the dilapidation that has
fomented discontent in the 45 years since the civil war ended.
The 1967-70 conflict followed a secessionist attempt by the
eastern Igbo people. Most of the million who lost their lives
died from starvation and illness rather than violence.
Now, like then, Igbos say they have been marginalised -
excluded from key government posts and denied vital funding for
infrastructure development, schools and hospitals.
IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu - an activist who divides his time
between the UK and Nigeria, spreading his ethos on social media
and Radio Biafra - was arrested last month on charges of
criminal conspiracy and belonging to an illegal society.
Political analyst Okereke Chukwunolye said the decision to
arrest Kanu, previously a little known figure whose social media
following outweighed actual support on the ground, was a mistake
because it "increased his popularity and made him more visible".
The sight of the red, black, green and yellow Biafran flag
at largely peaceful protests in the southeastern cities of Port
Harcourt and Aba, and the capital, Abuja, has prompted
secessionist debates in newspapers, on radio and social media.
"The issues that brought about the Biafran-Nigerian civil
war have remained unresolved," said Chukwunolye.
In the 1960s, Enugu - which was the capital of Biafra -
became known for its coal production which created jobs, as did
steel, cement and gas industries.
"NO VICTOR, NO VANQUISHED"
When the civil war ended, Yakubu Gowon, the general who led
the government side to victory over Biafra, declared that there
should be "no victor, no vanquished", in a pledge of
reconciliation. But the Igbos feel left behind.
Local people say the demise of Enugu's industries, a decline
that coincided with the oil boom in Africa's top crude producer,
led to widespread unemployment and was a consequence of the
federal government failing to fund projects in the region.
At a market in Asata, an impoverished city centre district
of Enugu, it is hard to find anyone who supports the government.
"Why can't you leave a slave to go?" asked vegetable stall
holder Victoria Emelue in response to the question of secession,
raising her voice above the cacophony of traders, shoppers and
blaring music.
She said her three children - all graduates in their
twenties - had been unable to find work, prompting her to be
fearful about the future.
"Of course I'm in support of Biafra," said 28-year-old
wholesale food trader Uchenna Ede. "If we are freed, the eastern
part of Nigeria would have a huge turnaround."
A common complaint is that Nigeria's presidents have tended
to come from the north or southwest - areas dominated by Hausa
and Yoruba people - which, some say, has led to Igbos not being
appointed to influential government positions.
The constitution says there must be a minister from each of
Nigeria's 36 states, but the presence of a Muslim northerner as
president with a Yoruba vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo, has been
cited as evidence that the north and southwest remain dominant.
It's a reminder of the complex alchemy that brings together
170 million people in Africa's most populous nation, split
roughly equally between Christians and Muslims across around 250
ethnic groups, who mostly co-exist peacefully.
Tensions are rising. IPOB campaigners say they are committed
to peaceful protests, but their demonstrations prompted the
military to issue an "unequivocal warning" that efforts to bring
about the "dismemberment of the country" would be crushed.
Chukwunolye said it was unlikely that Igbo anger would
result in bloodshed, in stark contrast to Boko Haram militants
who have killed thousands and displaced 2.1 million people since
2009 in an attempt to set up an Islamic state in the northeast.
"There is no separatist movement - it is just an agitation
by some youth elements," he said. "Those who were involved in
the thick of the Biafran struggle will never wish to see war
again."
(Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Additional reporting by
Anamesere Igboeroteonwu, Camillus Eboh, Felix Onuah and Buhari
Bello; Editing by Ulf Laessing and Giles Elgood)