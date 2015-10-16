* More veterans than technocrats in new cabinet
* Political trade-offs delayed announcement by four months
* Buhari opts for many familiar faces
By Alexis Akwagyiram
ABUJA, Oct 15 Nigeria's President Muhammadu
Buhari has chosen a cabinet dominated by political veterans,
opting to strengthen his power base rather than surround himself
with technocrats who could overhaul Africa's biggest economy.
Buhari won March's election on promises to usher in a new
era in the West African nation where a rich elite has controlled
key state jobs for half a century. Most Nigerians live in
poverty despite the enormous oil wealth of Africa's top
producer.
The former military ruler had asked Nigerians to be patient
and get ready for "change" as he took four months to pick his
cabinet while a plunge in oil prices triggered the worst
economic crisis for decades.
But in the end the 72-year-old has selected many familiar
faces - those who helped him win the election and some who had
hoped for jobs at a national level since he first ran for office
in 2003.
Out of 36 nominated ministers, about 20 are veterans from
Buhari's party, former state governors, ministers or associates
from his military career. A dozen could be classified as
'technocrats'.
"It is a cabinet that seems to have been drawn from
different interests that brought Buhari to power," said Clement
Nwankwo, director of the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre, a
think-tank in Abuja.
Buhari will unveil portfolios only after the Senate has
approved his list.
But his nominations show a desire to close ranks in his All
Progressives Congress (APC), an alliance of powerful Nigerians
united by a desire to remove the People's Democratic Party of
his predecessor Goodluck Jonathan rather than a shared vision.
While he promised during the election campaign to take on
the establishment in order to root out corruption, Buhari's
priority was to overcome APC divisions and reward allies such as
party spokesman Lai Mohammed with cabinet jobs, analysts say.
To reinforce his power base, Buhari has even taken on the
controversial figure of his campaign manager, former Rivers
State governor Rotimi Amaechi, who has been accused of
corruption. Amaechi has denied the accusations.
"It was the political trade-offs which definitely cost a lot
of time. There was internal wrangling within Buhari's party,"
said Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Lagos consultancy Financial
Derivatives.
As a result, most ministers have had careers that span
decades making Kemi Adeosun, a 48-year-old former investment
banker and one of the technocrats, his youngest nominee.
Other prominent veterans include Babatunde Fashola, former
governor of the commercial capital Lagos, who won praise for
getting infrastructure projects off the ground but also
criticism for clearing slums.
TECHNOCRATS
Buhari's cohort must stave off a recession next year due to
a collapse in oil revenues that has weakened the naira and
driven up inflation. The government also needs to win back
investors upset by hefty foreign currency restrictions imposed
by central bank governor Godwin Emefiele, who filled a vacuum in
the absence of a finance minister.
Buhari's selection process was complicated by the fact that
he was constitutionally bound to select a minister from each of
Nigeria's 36 states to reflect the character of a nation of 170
million people from 250 ethnic groups.
Despite this, he picked some fresh faces from outside the
establishment with backgrounds in accounting, law, medicine and
finance.
"Those expecting a list formed wholly of technocrats were
being unrealistic," said Kayode Akindele, a political consultant
and partner at private equity firm TIA capital. "He has a good
mixture. You could have key portfolios with technocrats, which
would help to drive reforms."
Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, head of state oil firm NNPC and a
former ExxonMobil manager, is expected to become junior oil
minister as Buhari wants to head the oil ministry himself.
Reform-minded observers are likely to have been cheered by
Kachikwu's Senate hearing appearance in which he vowed to take
action regarding poorly performing refineries, which force
Nigeria to import most of its fuel.
Okechukwu Enyinna Enelamah, a former Goldman Sachs banker
who heads Nigeria's biggest private equity firm, African Capital
Alliance, is a candidate for the finance minister.
Adeosun, a UK-trained accountant and finance commissioner of
southwestern Ogun state, is also a candidate for the finance
portfolio. At her hearing, Adesoun sought to assure investors
that central bank controls aimed at preventing a collapse of the
naira would be accompanied by measures to stimulate growth.
"So what the CBN governor has done just brought in some
breathing space ... (but the) exchange rate is not the silver
bullet," she said. "It would have to be accompanied with fiscal
policies, monetary policies and industrial policies."
But with no sign of any increase in oil prices, the reliance
on crude sales for 70 percent of government revenues will make
it difficult for Buhari to keep his promise to diversify the
economy.
"Public finances are so fragile that there are a relatively
limited number of policy options," said Antony Goldman of
Nigeria-focused PM Consulting.
(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; additional reporting by
Camillus Eboh and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Ulf Laessing and
Giles Elgood)