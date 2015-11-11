(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA Nov 11 Nigeria's President Muhammadu
Buhari appointed former investment banker Kemi Adeosun as
finance minister on Wednesday, putting her in charge of Africa's
largest economy amid its worst crisis in years, as he swore in
members of his long-awaited cabinet.
Buhari worried investors with the five-month wait to put his
36 ministers in place while the economy, reliant on oil exports
for 70 percent of government revenues, was hammered by a fall in
crude prices and an Islamist insurgency in the northeast.
The 72-year-old former military ruler, who took office on
May 29, has said he took the time to vet the candidates as part
of his election promise to battle corruption and mismanagement.
Adeosun, 48, is a UK-trained accountant who worked at
Nigerian investment bank Chapel Hill Denham and was most
recently the finance commissioner of southwestern Ogun state.
Buhari also appointed Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, head of state
oil firm NNPC, as junior oil minister, although the president
said he himself would retain overall control of the petroleum
ministry.
Shortly before announcing the portfolios, Buhari outlined
plans to address the slowdown in growth that has weakened the
naira, slashed government revenues and driven up inflation.
"We are determined to diversify the economy in agriculture
to enhance employment and export certain minerals as a major
revenue earner," the president said.
"The primary aim is to achieve self-sufficiency in the
production of such staples as rice and wheat and to become a
major consumer and exporter of both items as well as solid
minerals."
Hefty foreign currency restrictions imposed by central bank
governor Godwin Emefiele, who filled a vacuum in the absence of
a finance minister, have upset investors in recent months. The
United States and European union raised concerns about the curbs
on Wednesday.
But Adeosun has backed Emefiele's stance, saying while she
was being vetted by the Senate that his approach created
"breathing space" for the economy and that foreign reserves
"would have been depleted" without the controls.
"We need to increase 'made in Nigeria' as far as possible to
support the economy ... and that will help us to support the
exchange rate," she said during last month's screening process.
Razia Khan, head of Africa research for Standard Chartered
bank, said the finance minister's seeming endorsement of current
policy choices "will disappoint investors who had been hoping
for more rapid liberalisation of Nigeria's FX market".
"Nigeria's economic recovery risks being delayed by the
persistence of its fixed FX regime," she added.
Most cabinet members are political veterans but Buhari also
appointed technocrats including Okechukwu Enelamah, who headed
Nigeria's biggest private equity firm African Capital Alliance
and was named minister for industry, trade and investment.
Former Lagos state governor Babatunde Fashola -- a respected
figure in Buhari's All Progressives Congress party -- became
minister for power, works and housing, while key players who
backed the successful election bid were also rewarded.
Buhari's election campaign manager, former governor of
oil-rich Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi, was appointed
minister of transportation. Amaechi has been accused of
corruption allegations that he has denied.
(Additional reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Alexis
Akwagyiram; Editing by Catherine Evans)