Nov 11 Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari appointed his cabinet on Wednesday after a five-month-long wait. The high-profile minister of finance post went to banker Kemi Adeosun, and minister of state for petroleum to Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, who will also remain the head of the state oil company NNPC for now. Buhari decided to remain petroleum minister. Following is a table detailing the cabinet. * indicates the position is for minister of state, or junior minister Ministry Minister State Transportation Rotimi Amaechi Rivers Labour and Chris Ngige Anambra Employment Labour *James Ocholi Kogi Solid Minerals Kayode Fayemi Ekiti Solid Minerals *Abubakar Bawa Bwari Niger Power, Works and Babatunde Fashola Lagos Housing Power *Mustapha Shehuri Borno Interior Abdulrahman Dambazau Interior Women Affairs Aisha Alhassan Taraba Science and Ogbonnaya Onu Ebonyi Technology Finance Kemi Adeosun Ogun Justice Abubakar Malami Kebbi Aviation *Hadi Sirika Katsina Water Resources Suleiman Adamu Jigawa Youth and Sports Solomon Dalong Plateau Petroleum President Muhammadu Buhari Petroleum *Emmanuel Ibe Delta Kachikwu Health Isaac Adewole Osun Folorunsho Health *Osagie Ehanire Edo Agriculture Audu Ogbeh Benue Agriculture *Heineken Lokpobiri Bayelsa Budget and National Udoma Udo Udoma Akwa Ibom Planning Budget *Zainab Ahmed Kaduna Information Lai Mohammed Kwara Environment Amina Mohammed Gombe Environment *Ibrahim Usman Jibril Nasarawa Education Adamu Adamu Bauchi Education *Anthony Onwuka Imo Federal Capital Muhammadu Bello Adamawa Territory Industry, Trade and Okechukwu Enelamah Abia Investment Industry, Trade and *Aisha Abubakar Sokoto Investment Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama Enugu Foreign Affairs *Khadija Bukar Abba Yobe Defence Mansur Dan Ali Zamfara Niger Delta Usani Usani Uguru Cross River Niger Delta *Claudius Daramola Ondo Communications Adebayo Shittu Oyo