ABUJA Nov 23 Speaking from a cramped and
makeshift office, a top Nigerian civil servant says his
minister, Udoma Udo Udoma, has spent much of the fortnight since
his appointment in meetings trying to work out his team's remit.
Udoma's new Ministry of Budget and National Planning reduces
the power of the finance ministry - previously responsible for
allocating spending - and, the civil servant says, will "help
ministries to synergise".
That is no small task.
Since President Muhammadu Buhari took office on May 29, and
in the months of campaigning beforehand, projects - including
roads and other infrastructure initiatives - and foreign aid
have been put on hold in the absence of a cabinet.
Critics say that the power vacuum has exacerbated an
economic crisis caused by plunging oil prices.
And even though the former military ruler swore in his
cabinet on Nov. 11, work may not get under way until early next
year as Nigeria comes to a halt for a Christmas break in
mid-December.
Meanwhile, the 36 ministers need to pin down what their
roles are after Buhari cut the number of federal ministries from
29, under his predecessor Goodluck Jonathan, to 24 and named 17
new top civil servants as part of plans to end decades of
mismanagement and corruption.
With oil prices unlikely to pick up any time soon, Kemi
Adeosun, a former investment banker and now finance minister, is
charged with the biggest challenge - reviving the economy in
Africa's top oil producer.
A senior civil servant said Adeosun also spent much of her
time in meetings since being sworn in. Hers were with the
African Development Bank, International Monetary Fund and World
Bank. Diplomats were glad to finally have a finance minister to
meet.
She was so busy that she struggled to find time for her
official photograph to be taken.
"We're all criss-crossing," said Agriculture Minister Audu
Ogbeh of himself and fellow cabinet members who have visited
each other to discuss where their remits overlap.
"We're talking. Nobody can do it alone," he said.
NO BUDGET YET
Under Buhari's plan, the 2016 budget - the key to unlocking
spending - is now the responsibility of Udoma's new ministry,
where cardboard boxes containing computer equipment are still
piled high in the reception area.
The government has not even completed the first step towards
compiling the budget - a medium-term expenditure framework
covering three years - that is usually submitted by August or
September. That is then approved by parliament at which point
government starts working on the following year's budget.
Parliament usually sees the budget before the Christmas
holiday but a proposal for 2016 is yet to emerge and discussions
are likely to take longer than usual with public finances so
eroded.
A document from Vice President Yemi Osinbajo seen by Reuters
proposed a budget of 7-8 trillion naira ($35-$40 billion), up
from 4.4 trillion this year, but diplomats have been wondering
where the money will come from as revenues have collapsed or
whether government bodies hitherto not included in the core
budget will be added.
Clement Nwankwo, director of the Policy and Legal Advocacy
Centre, an Abuja-based think-tank, said ministers would make
little impact until a budget was in place.
"The mood has dampened," he said, describing a lull after
the much-anticipated cabinet news. "Expect the cabinet to really
start work around late January," he said.
(Additional reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis
Akwagyiram; Editing by Ulf Laessing and Louise Ireland)