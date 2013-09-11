ABUJA, Sept 11 Nigerian President Goodluck
Jonathan sacked nine ministers in his first major cabinet
reshuffle since winning an election more than two years ago, a
presidency spokesman said on Wednesday.
The ministers of foreign affairs, education, science and
technology, housing and urban development, national planning,
and environment have been removed. The ministers of state - the
junior minister for each office - for power, agriculture and
defence have also been sacked.
"They will be replaced but not immediately," a spokesman
told reporters, without giving further details.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by
Janet Lawrence)