ABUJA Jan 16 A close ally of Nigerian President
Goodluck Jonathan, Bamanga Tukur, has resigned as chairman of
the ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP), Jonathan told a
party committee on Thursday.
Jonathan is facing a crisis within his party centred around
his assumed intention to run for another term in the 2015
election. Five governors and several lawmakers have defected to
the opposition.
The removal of Tukur, seen by many as a divisive figure, was
one of the demands of Jonathan's opponents inside the PDP. His
resignation could help ease opposition to Jonathan - especially
if he can pick a replacement who is loyal to him and at the same
time acceptable across the party.
Jonathan said the replacement chairman would come from the
northeast region, as Tukur does, and would be announced on
Monday.
"We have some internal problems that have been agitating the
mind of the people ... For us to make sure that we rest these
issues, the party chairman agreed to step aside," Jonathan said
in his speech.
"Members of this party are still faithful to the party. Of
course we have few defections, which to me is normal," he said.
"I don't think it's something we should worry ourselves (about)
too much."