ABUJA Feb 3 Former vice president Atiku
Abubakar has defected to Nigeria's main opposition party, adding
a heavyweight name to a group that poses an increasing threat to
the ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP) in elections next
year.
Abubakar, a founding member of PDP and vice president
between 1999-2007, joins five state governors and dozens of
lawmakers who have recently signed up with the All Progressive
Congress (APC), which has used its increasing weight to threaten
to block this year's budget in parliament.
Africa's second largest economy and top oil exporter is
growing as an investment destination but political upheaval is a
concern for investors, especially as elections often see a spike
in government spending and a fall in oil savings.
"The PDP continues to be beset with many crises, mostly
leadership-induced crises," Abubakar said in a statement.
"It has lost touch with Nigerians and efforts made by many
well-meaning members and stakeholders to bring it back to the
vision of the founders have been rebuffed."
Abubakar has long been a critic of President Goodluck
Jonathan. Most analysts had expected Abubakar to either run
against him for the PDP leadership or defect to an opposition
party before the February 2015 presidential election Jonathan is
favourite to win if he chooses to run.
By joining newly formed APC, he adds weight to the group but
also may add to the risk of clashes among a number of
high-profile personalities such as former military ruler
Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos Godfather Bola Tinubu.
