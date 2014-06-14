ABUJA, June 14 Nigeria's main opposition elected
a veteran politician from the Christian south as its inaugural
chairman on Saturday, as it looks to win voters on both sides of
a religious divide and unseat President Goodluck Jonathan's
party next year.
At its first national convention since being formed by the
merger of four opposition parties last year, the All
Progressives Congress (APC) elected 74-year-old John Odigie
Oyegun to its top post in the early hours of Saturday, party
officials said.
Tension between Nigeria's oil-rich, largely Christian south
and the poorer, mostly Muslim north have been a longstanding
characteristic of politics in what is now Africa's largest
economy.
The APC is expected to give the ruling People's Democratic
Party (PDP) its sternest test since it swept to power at the end
of military rule in 1998 and, like its rival, has been keen to
portray itself as a national party, rather than a regional one.
Oyegun is the former governor of Edo State in the mainly
Christian south. The selection of a southern chairman increases
the likelihood the APC will field a candidate from the north in
next year's presidential election, analysts have said.
Under pressure over allegations of corruption and its
inability to quell the insurgency of militant Islamist group
Boko Haram, Jonathan's PDP has sought to portray the opposition
as beholden to northern interests.
Public criticism of Jonathan, a southern Christian, has
increased since Boko Haram abducted more than 200 girls in April
from a school in the village of Chibok in northeast Nigeria.
The APC has also been bolstered by dozens of lawmakers
defecting to it from the ruling party.
Jonathan angered many in his PDP when he ran in the 2011
presidential election, thereby breaking an unwritten party pact
that the presidency switches between the north and south every
two terms.
He has not confirmed he will run again, but campaign-style
posters and banners bearing his image have sprung up around the
capital.
