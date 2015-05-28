* Nigeria preprares for first democratic handover
* Country reeling from crippling fuel dispute
* Bad blood runs between political factions
By Julia Payne
ABUJA, Nigeria, May 28 - As he entered his final week in
office, Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan offered up a prayer
for the success of Muhammadu Buhari, the former military ruler
who takes the helm of Africa's biggest economy on Friday.
However, if Buhari's All Progressives Congress (APC) is to
be believed, that goodwill did not stretch as far as the
thousands of pro-Jonathan bureaucrats preparing for Nigeria's
first democratic transfer of power.
Citing weeks of strike action by fuel distributors that
crippled the economy, the APC accused outgoing officials of
creating an "atmosphere of contrived chaos" to sully 72-year-old
Buhari's moment of political triumph.
"The whole scenario reeks of sabotage," APC spokesman Lai
Mohammed said in a statement that laid bare the party's
frustrations with the behaviour of Jonathan's outgoing and
scandal-plagued administration.
"This is the most vivid manifestation of the old saying that
literally translates to a departing office holder defecating on
the chair he is vacating," Mohammed concluded.
Although the strike by fuel distributors, who said they were
owed $1 billion by the government, ended this week, it caused
massive disruption to Nigeria's 170 million people, grounding
flights, forcing banks to close and cutting phone signals.
It also served as a reminder to Buhari of the challenges he
will face in Africa's top crude producer, including a weakening
currency and an insurgency by Boko Haram Islamist militants that
has claimed thousands of lives.
On Thursday, Jonathan took Buhari on a short tour of the
presidential villa in Abuja, at the end of which he urged unity
to "build a stronger and more prosperous nation".
Buhari responded by thanking Jonathan for swiftly conceding
defeat in the March 28 election, rather than challenging or
disputing the result -- an outcome that could have unleashed
political violence.
"You could had made things difficult, but you choose the
path of peace and honour," he said. "Thank you very much".
SPAT
Jonathan's People's Democratic Party (PDP) disputed the
accusations from the APC that they were hindering the transfer
of power, saying their political foes were being too demanding
-- especially given that the constitution says outgoing
officials need not hand over anything other than simple notes.
"The APC transition committee were asking for too much, more
than was appropriate," said PDP spokesman and former aviation
minister, Femi Fani-Kayode.
However, APC insiders told Reuters they did not receive
handover notes from the various ministries until Monday -- just
five days before Buhari's inauguration -- and what they did get
was virtually worthless.
"The outgoing government is not committed to handing over
information of significance," one APC source told Reuters.
"Nobody is putting a lot of value in what is being handed over."
The confusion and bad blood is casting a shadow over the
return to high office of Buhari, who first came to power after a
military coup in 1983.
Reports that Buhari, a sandal-wearing Muslim ascetic who has
pledged to fight corruption, might look into allegations of
wrongdoing during Jonathan's tenure are also unlikely to have
helped relations between APC and PDP grandees.
However, analysts said end-of-administration apathy and
malaise has not been uncommon in Nigeria, even when the baton is
being passed inside the ruling party.
"The 'end of term' feel that has characterised the last few
weeks is a familiar part of the political culture," said Anthony
Goldman of Nigeria-focused PM Consulting.
"Often neither outgoing nor incoming governments have
reliable data to work with. Sometimes it's systemic, sometimes
deliberate," he added.
CORRUPTION CLAIMS
Many Nigerians believe that already widespread corruption
became rampant under Jonathan, further undermining an economic
system that sees Africa's top oil producer import most of the 40
million litres consumed every day at heavily subsidised prices.
"There is nothing to handover (to the APC) because there was
nothing really being run. No accountability," said a source with
a long history in Nigerian politics, who declined to be named.
Jonathan's efforts to revamp the dilapidated power grid won
praise from economists and investors, but the renovations have
yet to bear fruit, leaving the economy reliant on expensive
diesel generators for electricity.
Repairing Nigeria's decrepit refineries after decades of
neglect will be high on Buhari's list of priorities.
The nationwide impact of the fuel strike crystallised some
of the problems Buhari will have to confront, said Rolake
Akinkugbe, head of energy and natural resources at FBN Capital.
"The current low global oil price trend, and past consensus
on the need to prioritise long-term investment in infrastructure
should set the scene for a phasing out of subsidies," said
Akinkugbe. "Government finances are strained and Nigeria is
clearly at an economic crossroads."
