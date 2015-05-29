* Inauguration follows historic March election win
* Must tackle weakening growth, Boko Haram insurgency
* South Africa's Zuma flying in for event
By Julia Payne
ABUJA, May 29 Three decades after he first came
to power in a military coup, Muhammadu Buhari will be sworn in
on Friday as elected President of Nigeria, giving him control of
an African giant struggling with slowing economic growth and a
raging Islamist insurgency.
Despite the problems facing Africa's most populous nation
and biggest oil producer, Buhari's historic election victory -
Nigeria's first democratic transfer of power - has inspired hope
for a new sense of direction and purpose after five years of
scandal and drift under outgoing President Goodluck Jonathan.
"It's not so much that people love Buhari. But they were
tired of this stagnation, this lack of movement, this seeming
cluelessness of administration," said political analyst Ebun-Olu
Adegboruwa.
A sandal-wearing ascetic from Nigeria's predominantly Muslim
north, Buhari has already pledged to get tough on the corruption
that pervades every aspect of life in Africa's biggest economy.
Although his roots are in the military, not economics, he
served as head of the Petroleum Trust Fund under Sani Abacha,
another military ruler, giving him insight into the murky world
of crude oil production.
During Jonathan's time in office, the state oil company,
NNPC, was accused by the central bank governor of failing to
remit up to $20 billion in oil revenues to the government - an
allegation that cost the respected banker his job.
Buhari has also vowed to spare no effort to defeat the
Islamist Boko Haram militants who have killed thousands and
displaced more than a million people in a six-year campaign to
establish a caliphate in the northeast region abutting Lake
Chad.
Befitting Buhari's modest personal and political style,
there was little fanfare in the capital ahead of the swearing
in, with security checkpoints leading to Abuja's Eagle Square
and a few green and white national flags lining the main
expressway.
About 30 countries have sent high-level representatives for
the ceremony, many from the rest of Africa, which stands to gain
if Buhari is able to breathe new life into the economy and
restore Abuja's diplomatic credibility and clout.
South African President Jacob Zuma will be there, a sign of
Pretoria's desire to improve relations with Abuja after a series
of diplomatic spats under Jonathan, including the deaths of 84
South Africans in a Lagos church building collapse in September,
and a wave of attacks on foreigners in South Africa this year.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, British foreign
secretary Philip Hammond and French foreign minister Laurent
Fabius were also flying in.
(Additional reporting by Felix Onuah and Isaac Abrak in Kaduna;
Editing by Ed Cropley and Peter Graff)