By Alexis Akwagyiram and Julia Payne
| LAGOS/ABUJA, Sept 4
LAGOS/ABUJA, Sept 4 Nigerian President Muhammadu
Buhari has made sweeping changes in the oil sector and armed
forces during his first 100 days in office but done little to
convince experts that he has a clear strategy for Africa's
biggest economy.
Buhari, a former military ruler, made Nigerian history in
March by becoming the first candidate to defeat an incumbent
president at the polls, after promising to crack down on
corruption and crush a bloody insurgency by the Islamist
militant group Boko Haram.
Revellers in the capital Abuja celebrated his inauguration
in May by chanting "Sai Baba", which means "All hail, father" in
the Hausa language of northern Nigeria.
As Buhari prepares to mark 100 days in office on Saturday,
his critics are now using the less flattering sobriquet "Baba Go
Slow".
Chief amongst their complaints is the 72-year-old's decision
not to appoint a cabinet until later this month, putting the
economic policy of the country of 170 million people in limbo,
and leaving the likes of the central bank to fill the
vacuum.
Buhari's supporters say he has needed time to analyse the
inner workings of ministries that have been run exclusively by
the People's Democratic Party (PDP) since the return to civilian
rule in 1999.
They point to his restructuring of the state oil company
NNPC, whose board Buhari sacked in June, when he appointed an
ExxonMobil executive as managing director. Crude oil
sales account for around 70 percent of Nigeria's state revenues,
and NNPC has been accused of failing to account for tens of
billions of dollars in the last few years.
GOVERNMENT "BOTTLENECK"
But a Western diplomat said the last few months, in which
Buhari has governed alone with briefings by civil servants, had
caused a "bottleneck" because he had failed to delegate
authority.
"The absence of a cabinet, a team ... has made it hard for
him to set out a specific programme," added the diplomat, who
did not want to be named.
Buhari says he found the treasury "virtually empty", forcing
him to deal with inherited problems as his first priority. "When
the ministers are appointed, some will constitute an economic
team and then formulate a policy," Buhari's spokesman, Femi
Adesina, said on Thursday.
Meanwhile Nigeria's annual GDP growth in the second quarter
was less than half that of a year earlier as low oil prices,
combined with months of uncertainty around the March general
elections, took their toll.
The naira has lost around 15 percent in the last year, with
devaluations in November and February. Some people fear another
may be coming, even though central bank governor Godwin Emefiele
has said the currency is "appropriately priced".
In June, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), trying to save
reserves, announced that importers would no longer be able to
secure hard currency on the interbank market to buy items
ranging from rice, toothpicks and soap to cement and private
jets.
But the resulting shortage of dollars has weakened the naira
further.
"The fact that the CBN has been allowed to take steps that
look more like fiscal policy decisions is a source of major
concern," said Muda Yusuf, director general of the Lagos chamber
of commerce.
"The president doesn't seem to appreciate the enormity of
the disruption that the CBN policy on foreign exchange is
causing in the economy," he said, adding that international
trade had been hit and some firms had lost their credit lines.
LITTLE INVESTMENT
Others say the lack of direction has also weighed on foreign
investment, already depressed by a slowdown in China's economy
and the prospect of a looming U.S. interest rate rise.
"What you have is an environment in which there is very
little by way of investment happening," said Fola Fagbule, a
Lagos-based infrastructure investor focused on Africa.
Although he has prioritised the oil sector, Buhari, who is
expected to keep the petroleum portfolio for himself when he
names his cabinet, has so far shied away from scrapping an
expensive and fraud-ridden fuel subsidy scheme.
And some moves, such as banning around 100 foreign oil
tankers from Nigerian waters, have been imposed with little or
no explanation.
There is, however, praise for Buhari's high-profile campaign
against corruption, a recurring problem in Nigerian public life
which he estimates has led to $150 billion being stolen from
state coffers in the past decade.
Razia Khan, head of Africa research for Standard Chartered
bank, said a directive for ministries to start paying revenue
earned directly into a single Treasury account was "a huge step
forward" for transparency and one of the successes of Buhari's
first 100 days.
The president has taken a hands-on approach to security
challenges by replacing defence chiefs and the national security
adviser.
And he has repaired relations with neighbouring countries to
set up an 8,700-strong regional task force to fight Boko Haram,
which has killed thousands of people in the northeast since 2009
and driven 1.5 million others from their homes.
But the jihadists, who scattered after a military
counter-offensive in the last weeks of president Goodluck
Jonathan's administration, have nevertheless killed around 800
people in bombings and shootings since Buhari came to power.
(Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Daniel Flynn and
Kevin Liffey)