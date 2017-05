ABUJA Oct 6 Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the head of the state oil firm NNPC, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, to join his cabinet, Senate President Bukola Saraki said on Tuesday.

Saraki was reading out Buhari's nominations for his cabinet, which need to be approved by the upper house, without specifying their portfolios. (Reporting by Abuja and Lagos newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)