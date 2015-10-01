* Nigeria's Buhari submits cabinet list to parliament for
approval
* Investors criticise slow appointment of cabinet
* Africa's top oil producer hit by economic crisis
* Buhari vows to fight corruption
By Ulf Laessing and Alexis Akwagyiram
LAGOS, Oct 1 President Muhammadu Buhari said on
Thursday he had submitted a cabinet list to parliament for
approval but asked Nigerians to be patient with his four-month
search for a government to tackle the country's worst economic
crisis for decades.
Foreign investors and Nigerian firms have criticised Buhari,
a 72-year-old former military ruler, for waiting until late
September to nominate cabinet members when Africa's largest
economy is taking a hammering from a plunge in oil revenues.
Companies have laid off thousands of staff because the
central bank has limited access to dollars for imports to
prevent a currency collapse, filling a vacuum in the absence of
a finance minister. Many public servants have not been paid for
months.
"Impatience is not a virtue," Buhari, who took office on May
29, said in a televised speech on Independence Day. "The first
set of names for ministerial nominees has been sent to the
Senate. Subsequent lists will be forwarded in due course."
Buhari, who told Reuters on Tuesday he would keep the key
oil ministry, gave no names or time frame after promising
earlier Africa's most populous nation would have a government in
place by Sept. 30. "Careful and deliberate decisions after
consultations get far better results," he said.
Political sources said that some of the names thought to be
on the cabinet list included former Lagos state governor
Babatunde Fashola and the head of the state oil firm NNPC,
Emmanuel Kachikwu.
Buhari had told Reuters while controlling the oil ministry a
state minister would oversee daily operations of a sector that
provides 70 percent of government revenues.
Others mentioned included erstwhile governor of oil-rich
Rivers state Rotimi Amaechi, who was among the first to defect
from the People's Democratic Party of Buhari's predecessor
Jonathan Goodluck to his All Progressives Congress.
"UNRULY BEHAVIOR"
Buhari has vowed to clean up politics in a country where
only a hyper-rich elite has benefited from its massive energy
wealth. Around half of the 170 million Nigerians live in
poverty, according to the World Bank.
But some anti-graft measures have backfired as liquidity on
the interbank market dried up after banks were ordered to move
government revenue to a single account at the central bank.
"The economy is being greatly harmed by the failure to put
in place an economic team more than four months after the change
of baton," The Nation daily said in an editorial.
The army, backed up by a regional task force, has managed to
regain northern territories from the Islamist Boko Haram which
has killed thousands of people and displaced 1.5 million in a
six-year-old insurgency. But the group still killed around 900
people since Buhari took over.
In his brief speech, Buhari mainly repeated his election
pledge to bring change to Nigeria without offering an action
plan to tackle the economic crisis.
He reiterated he was conducting audits of key state
institutions such as NNPC, the central bank, customs and tax
authorities as part of the anti-graft campaign.
"Prudent housekeeping is needed now more than ever in view
of the sharp decline in world market oil prices," he said. "It
is a challenge we have to face squarely."
When Buhari seized power in 1983 he deployed soldiers with
whips to ensure orderly queues at bus stops before getting
ousted by another general 18 months later without achieving
much.
Now he told his countrymen: "We must change our lawless
habits ... We must change our unruly behaviour in schools,
hospitals, market places, motor parks, on the roads, in homes
and offices."
Senate President Bukola Saraki will read the cabinet list,
which was currently sealed in an envelope, to the upper house on
Tuesday, the Senate said in a statement.
