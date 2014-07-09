ABUJA, July 9 Nigerian President Goodluck
Jonathan appointed four close allies as ministers on Wednesday,
with sources saying two of them would shore up his power base in
the largely Muslim north where opposition to him is strongest.
Jonathan and the ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP) face
an election in 2015 that is likely to be the most closely fought
since the end of military rule in 1999.
The ministerial positions were left vacant after a reshuffle
last year. Popular two-term ex-governor of the north's most
populous state of Kano, Ibrahim Shakarau, was appointed minister
of education. Kano is a stronghold of the opposition All
Progressives Congress (APC) and the most important northern
battleground for the PDP.
Shakarau defected to the PDP from the opposition in January.
Abdul Bulama, a former science lecturer from Yobe state, was
named minister of science and technology. Yobe is one of three
states over which the government has declared a state of
emergency to enable it to battle violent Islamist insurgents.
It is also an opposition APC stronghold.
Steve Oruh, a PDP stalwart from the oil producing Niger
Delta, Jonathan's home region, will be minister for the Niger
Delta.
Adebayo Adeyeye, who contested for but did not get the PDP
ticket in last month's governorship election in Ekiti state, was
named minister of state for works.
Adeyeye fell in behind the winner of the PDP ticket, Ayodele
Fayose, who won the election with 60 percent of the vote,
kicking out an APC incumbent.
Jonathan has been beleaguered by defections of senior
figures and criticism of his government's failure to defeat
Islamist group Boko Haram, which abducted more than 200
schoolgirls from a remote northeastern village in April.
The APC was created out of four regional parties last year -
presenting a nationwide challenge to the ruling party.
In Nigeria, closely fought elections tend to cause
instability and violence. More than 800 people were killed and
65,000 displaced in three days of violence following the 2011
presidential election, Human Rights Watch has said.
