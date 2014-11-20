(Adds police statement)
ABUJA Nov 20 Nigerian police fired tear gas in
the lobby of parliament on Thursday to stop the speaker of the
lower house entering with a crowd of lawmakers and supporters,
prompting the chairman to shut the national assembly.
Parliament was convening for the first time since Aminu
Tambuwal, whose post is the fourth most powerful in the country,
switched sides before presidential elections in February to join
the opposition to President Goodluck Jonathan.
The confrontation started when Tambuwal appeared at the
gates of parliament accompanied by a crowd including members of
the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) to preside over
debate on a bill to extend a state of emergency in three states
hit by insurgency.
After an argument, police locked the gates and the crowd
scaled the walls and gate to force their way in, witnesses said.
Many fled after the police fired the tear gas. There were no
arrests.
Senate President David Mark shut down the assembly after the
disruption.
"After due consultation with my colleagues in both chambers
of the National Assembly on this ugly development we have
therefore agreed that today's session be suspended forthwith,"
Mark said, adding that the assembly will reconvene on Tuesday.
Nigeria's police said in a statement it deployed security
only after it received a tip that parliament was about to be
invaded by "hoodlums and thugs".
"In the course of this lawful exercise, Aminu Tambuwal,
arrived the venue with a motley crowd, who broke the cordon,
assaulted the police and evaded due process," it said, adding
that police had a duty to restore order.
Nigeria, Africa's top oil producer, is battling a currency
crisis exacerbated by falling global oil prices, as well as an
Islamist insurgency in three northeastern states.
The February 2015 election is expected to be messy and
closely fought. Jonathan, 58, announced last week that he will
seek a second term. The APC has yet to choose a challenger.
Tambuwal was seen as a potential APC candidate in an already
crowded field that includes former President Muhammadu Buhari
and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar.
However, Tambuwal said on Tuesday that he would not contest
the race.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah and Camillus Eboh; Writing by Bate
Felix; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)