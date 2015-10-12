(Adds details, background)
LAGOS Oct 12 Nigerian President Muhammadu
Buhari has submitted a second list of candidates for his cabinet
to the upper house of parliament for approval, Senate President
Bukola Saraki said on his Twitter feed on Monday.
He did not disclose the 15 names but is expected to read
them out in parliament on Tuesday.
Buhari submitted a first list with 21 names to the Senate
earlier this month. He needs to nominate 36 candidate to fulfill
the constitutional need for a minister from each of Nigeria's
states.
Buhari, a former military ruler, has been criticized for
failing to appoint a cabinet since taking office on May 29,
while Africa's biggest oil-dependent economy has been hit by a
plunge in crude prices.
Among prominent names in the first list published by Saraki
last week was Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, the head of the state oil
company.
Saraki did not specify portfolios, but oil industry sources
say Kachikwu is expected to become state minister of petroleum
to oversee daily operations under Buhari. The president has told
Reuters he would hold the petroleum ministry portfolio himself.
Buhari appointed Kachikwu, a former Exxon-Mobil manager, to
head state-run Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)
last August, after firing the previous board in an overhaul to
fight graft and mismanagement.
Buhari's other cabinet nominations in the first published
list included former state governors such as Babatunde Fashola,
the former governor of the commercial capital, Lagos. He also
proposed Rotimi Amaechi, former governor of the oil producing
Rivers State.
(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Felix Onuah; Editing by Ulf
Laessing and Larry King)