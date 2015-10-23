* Senate wrangling delays cabinet nominations
* Lack of state spending raises pressure on economy
* Poverty widespread despite Nigeria's energy wealth
By Ulf Laessing
ABUJA, Oct 23 Seven months after Muhammadu
Buhari was elected president on a promise to "fix" Nigeria, a
policy vacuum has brought decision-making to a halt, hampering
everything from national budget planning to new roads and art
exhibitions.
Late on Thursday, the Senate ended yet another session
screening Buhari's ministerial candidates without giving its
approval, leaving Africa's biggest economy with no government
since the former military ruler took office on May 29.
With political wrangling in full swing, lawmakers will need
at least another week for more vetting. After three weeks, only
half of Buhari's 36-strong lineup has got the green light.
Buhari has launched the first steps to reform the oil sector
in Africa's biggest producer and fight graft, which is blamed
for most of the nation of 170 million people living in poverty
despite Nigeria's vast energy wealth.
But some of his high-flying plans are gathering dust in
rudderless ministries while entrepreneurs and businessman look
on in vain as Africa's biggest economy reels from the decline in
crude prices.
"We support Buhari's change but ministers need to get
appointed and start working," said Chidubem Nnajiofor, whose
computer shop has been struggling to pay for imports because of
central bank currency controls imposed to protect the naira.
"You cannot get dollars even if you have a letter of
credit."
BUDGET DEFERRED
The 72-year-old president has won praise for a bailout of
federal states and audits designed to root out graft but, with
the economy flatlining, investors wonder why he took four months
to name a cabinet of familiar political faces.
"For a while, one could say that transparency reforms
introduced by the new government and the state government
bailout possibly trumped the appointment of a cabinet," said
Razia Khan, Chief Economist, Africa, at Standard Chartered Bank.
"As we get closer to the budget cycle deadline and important
decisions on subsidies and taxation need to be taken, the
absence of a cabinet will likely become more glaring."
Parliament typically tables the annual budget in November
but there is no draft yet for a planned supplementary budget for
this year, let alone a proposal for 2016. Discussions are likely
to take longer than normal because of the need of spending cuts.
The lack of a government has hampered even basic ministry
work such as aid projects or state-sponsored art exhibitions.
Business people and diplomats have been dealing with
undersecretaries who are afraid to sign off on anything.
"No political decisions are being taken at the moment at
ministries," said a Western diplomat who asked not to be named.
Even when the Senate clears Buhari's nominees, ministers
will have to wade through reams of documents that have piled up
on their desks over the last half a year before getting down to
work.
ONE-MAN SHOW?
Many Nigerians support Buhari's cause to fight graft. Most
people in the country struggle to make ends meet while a
globe-trotting elite has enjoyed an oil bonanza.
To the delight of many, foreign airlines are reporting a
slump in first-class bookings as high-rollers take care over
displays of wealth, and noticeably fewer private jets jostle for
space at Abuja's airport.
But in the absence of ministers, reforms aired before the
election - such as curbing food imports to boost domestic
farming - are stuck on the drawing board, and without any
consideration for their consequences.
For example, if steel imports are curbed, as has been
mooted, Buhari may have to drop some infrastructure projects
because local steel output is insufficient, executives say.
The cabinet delay is also sowing confusion and intrigue,
according to political insiders, with some ministers on the
cabinet list telling friends which portfolio they have landed,
only to call back later to say they are not so sure.
Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, head of state oil firm NNPC, is
expected to become junior oil minister with Buhari maintaining
oversight of the sector.
Buhari - by his own admission not an economist - has tasked
his deputy president, Yemi Osinbajo, a commercial lawyer, with
overseeing economic policy. Osinbajo has said dollar curbs are
only a short-term measure to preserve currency reserves.
But the wider paralysis is blocking nearly all government
spending, putting a big brake on growth.
"It's only when government starts embarking on capital
projects that there is money," said Joel Mtsor, who runs a
printing firm in Abuja that relies on government work.
"Nothing is happening - no workshops, no seminars. As I
speak there is no printing company today that is busy," he said.
