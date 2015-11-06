YENAGOA, Nigeria Nov 6 Nigerian police said
they arrested more than 80 members of a Biafran separatist
movement on Friday during one of a series of protests across the
oil-rich southeast against the detention of the group's leader.
The 78 men and five women were detained in a motorpark in
Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa state, "because they want to
foment troubles and unleash mayhem" said Bayelsa police
spokesman Anisim Butswat.
Witnesses reported other rallies in at least four other
areas, and one activist said police fired tear gas at marchers
from Imo state walking to Bayelsa state border, though there was
no independent confirmation.
Secessionist feeling has continued to simmer in the region
since the Biafra separatist rebellion tipped the country into a
1967-70 civil war that killed an estimated 1 million people.
The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra group called for a "million
man march" on Friday after their leader Nnamdi Kanu was arrested
in Nigeria on charges relating to broadcasts by his Radio Biafra
station.
It was not immediately clear if the group had attracted
anywhere near that number of people onto the streets.
