* Uncertainty over health of President Buhari
* Vice President Osinbajo running the country
* Investors hope he will enforce economic reforms
By Ulf Laessing
LAGOS, Feb 17 Nigeria's deputy leader is making
wide use of powers granted by President Muhammadu Buhari, who is
on extended sick leave abroad, as the country seeks to avoid a
debilitating power vacuum while it confronts its first recession
in 25 years.
The West African oil-producing nation was gripped by
instability in 2010 when then President Umaru Yar'Adua spent
three months in a Saudi hospital while his aides shrouded his
illness in secrecy. His deputy Goodluck Jonathan only took over
after he died in the midst of a constitutional crisis.
The Nigerian stock exchange, already hit by recession, has
fallen to a nine-month low on the uncertainty over Buhari. But
officials are keen to avoid the mistakes of the past and drive
home the message that government work will continue whatever
happens.
Before Buhari left home almost a month ago to be treated in
Britain for an undisclosed illness, the 74-year-old appointed
his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, as Acting President.
"The nation came to a political standstill because of the
failure of Yar'Adua to submit a letter transferring power to
Vice President Jonathan," a government official said, asking not
to be named.
"In this present scenario this is not the case. No vacuum
was left because President Buhari sent a letter to the National
Assembly," he said.
Osinbajo has thrown himself into his work, holding cabinet
meetings and travelling to the Niger Delta in an attempt to end
militant attacks on oil facilities which cost up to $100 billion
in lost revenues in 2016.
Investors welcome the fact that the government will not
postpone a long-awaited reform plan intended to stimulate an
economy hit by low oil prices.
"Obviously the fact that the president is away creates
uncertainty, but we believe Vice President Osinbajo is capable
of running things in the meantime," said Cobus de Hart, senior
economist at South Africa's NKC African Economics.
Officials refuse to disclose what is ailing Buhari, saying
only that he has been having tests and is not in a serious
condition.
Diplomats say Buhari has made several visits to Britain to
see his doctor, routing official trips even to destinations as
far afield as Asia via London so as not to have to declare
medical leave all the time.
In contrast to Yar'Adua, whom officials cut off from the
world on his sickbed in Saudi Arabia, the presidency publishes
almost daily pictures of Buhari receiving visitors in his London
drawing room. He took a phone call from U.S. President Donald
Trump on Monday, both administrations say.
In an indication that his British stay might drag on, the
speakers of both of Nigeria's chambers of parliament flew to
meet Buhari at Abuja House, a Nigerian government residence in
west London, according to an official picture.
"I thanked them for visiting. I am also grateful to
Nigerians, Christians and Muslims alike, for their prayers and
kind wishes for my health," a smiling but thinner-looking Buhari
said, according to an official tweet late on Wednesday.
UNCERTAINTY
Some Nigerians have been getting worried.
"Nigerians are supposed to know the health condition of the
president, just like the head of the family is sick and the
doctor is holding back the health condition from his family,"
said Olugbolahan, an engineer from Lagos.
The arrangement with Osinbajo ensures the day-to-day running
of government business. But the long-term risk is that the
Muslim north, where Buhari hails from, might not accept Osinbajo
as a permanent solution if the president became incapacitated at
some point.
Osinbajo is a Christian lawyer from the commercial capital
Lagos in the south. He has shown conspicuous loyalty to Buhari
and given no sign that he plans to run for president himself.
Traditionally in Nigeria, the leadership rotates between
north and south to ensure a balance in a country evenly split
between Muslims and Christians. The capital, Abuja, is placed
right in the centre as symbol of unity.
Jonathan, a Christian from the south, upset many northerners
by refusing to give way to a northern candidate. Northerners
felt there should have been another northern presidential term
after Yar'Adua's death. Hundreds were killed in riots after
Jonathan's election in 2011.
"The politics of rotation is always delicate in Nigeria,"
said Anthony Goldman of Nigeria-focused PM Consulting. "But
Nigeria has quite a good record of managing the worst crises in
leadership."
REFORMS
For now investors and Nigerian firms hope Osinbajo will
enforce reforms to drum up badly needed investment.
He took advantage of Buhari's absence abroad last year to
float the idea of a more flexible foreign exchange policy, which
paved the way for an overdue devaluation of the naira.
Osinbajo has been always been in charge of the economy but
Buhari has left him little space, subscribing to the view that a
strong country needs a strong currency.
Keeping the naira artificially high has deterred investors,
who assume Nigeria will have to devalue again. This week, the
naira hit a new low at 516 to the dollar on the black market,
where importing firms need to go for their dollars, in contrast
to the official rate of around 305.
"Some of his (Osinbajo's) statements have conveyed a more
liberal approach to economic policy, which is a good sign," said
de Hart.
Over the past few weeks, Osinbajo, 59, has been pursuing the
economic recovery plan required if Nigeria is to obtain a World
Bank loan to fund its record deficit.
"We are doing some fine-tuning and during this period we
also do some final consultation before the president launches
the plan," budget minister Udoma Udo Udoma said after a cabinet
meeting chaired by Osinbajo on Wednesday.
Osinbajo this week also proposed legalizing illicit oil
refineries in the Delta, where an army campaign against them has
been fuelling tensions. Makeshift facilities refining stolen
crude oil are often the only places young men can find work in
the impoverished region.
"Within that week he (Buhari) left, there have been a lot of
meetings, a lot of committees were being formed by the vice
president," said Oloyede Kamoru, a Lagos businessman. "So why
are we complaining that we want to see the man (Buhari)? His
absence is not having any impact on the economic issue."
(additional reporting by Felix Onuah, Nneka Chile and Joanna
Achoba; Editing by Giles Elgood)