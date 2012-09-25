ABUJA, Sept 25 Nigeria announced on Tuesday the preferred bidders for five state power generation plants, part of plans to privatise the country's electricity sector which is holding back growth in Africa's second largest economy.

A consortium including Nigerian firm Transcorp was the highest bidder for the Ughelli Power company, offering $300 million, the Bureau of Public Enterprises said at a ceremony in Abuja.

Geregu Power plant was won with a bid of $132 million by a group which includes Forte Oil, a petrol firm majority-owned by Nigerian billionaire oil tycoon Femi Otedola. (Reporting by Joe Brock. Editing by Jane Merriman)