(Corrects income figure for MTN in paragraph 6 to $2.5 billion)
* Minister compares power to profitable telecoms sector
* Investors concerned over gas supply, transmission problems
* Nigeria in phase two of electricity asset sell off
By Tim Cocks
LAGOS, June 4 Nigeria's power minister wooed
prospective investors in 10 new power plants on Tuesday,
promising them multi-billion dollar profits akin to those
achieved by the telecoms sector since it was privatised in 1999.
The government opened a roadshow on Monday to try to attract
investors to buy the majority stake in new gas-fired plants,
which it said would have a combined capacity of 5,453 megawatts
(MW), enough to almost double the power supply.
Nigeria's government is offering to sell 80 percent of each
plant, while keeping 20 percent under state ownership. It wants
completed the deal on all 10 by mid-2014, but investors are wary
of huge risks such as gas supply and transmission problems.
"We have a unique opportunity here ... it is being given to
investors on a platter of gold," Power Minister Chinedu Nebo
told the audience in a glitzy hotel in Lagos, the main
commercial hub in Africa's second biggest economy.
"What happened in the telecoms industry is about to repeat
itself in the power sector, except we are expecting even greater
results ... it will dwarf what happened in telecoms," he said.
The deregulation of telecoms paved the way for private
mobile phone operators to set up shop and reap huge profits.
Largest operator MTN makes around $2.5 billion annually
in Nigeria, its biggest earner, and the owner of No. 2 operator
Globacom, Mike Adenuga is Africa's fifth richest man, with a
$4.7 billion fortune, according to Forbes.
Yet unlike in telecoms, attracting investors worried about
risks such as the reliability of gas, the distribution of what
they produce and ensuring payment could still prove tough. The
power sector has been a mess for decades and there remain huge
hurdles such as disruptive unions and powerful interests like
the generator and fuel importers who profit from the status quo.
The sale of the plants marks phase two of President Goodluck
Jonathan's plan to end the crippling power shortages that have
hobbled industry and made daily life a misery for tens of
millions of Nigerians. If he succeeds, it would seal his legacy.
Despite being the continent's top oil producer and holding
the world's ninth largest gas reserves, power output is a tenth
of South Africa's for a population triple the size. Sorting it
out would cut business costs by a third, economists say.
"It will revolutionise the economic situation in Nigeria,
reduce poverty, create jobs," Nebo said.
In the first phase, under way since last year, the state
power firm is being broken up and sold for a total of around
$2.5 billion. This next phase invites investors to buy new
assets, instead of decrepit old state ones.
This in some ways is a bigger risk for investors because the
initial capital investment could be up to $500 million, more
than five times the going price of the state assets, said a
government source close to the deals.
Nigeria has so far spent $15-$20 billion on the plants, so
even at this price tag, it stands to lose a lot of money.
Arif Mohiuddin, a consultant working on the deals, said the
government would compensate power plant owners for any income
lost due to a lack of gas supply or problems transmitting
electricity through the grid to end users.
"They (the investors) only take risks in terms of the
operation they are running, not for instance the gas supply,"
Mohiuddin said.
