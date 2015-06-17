By Chijioke Ohuocha
| LAGOS, June 17
LAGOS, June 17 Nigeria's Geometric Power will
build a 1,080 megawatt power plant jointly with General Electric
, with the first phase of the project generating 500 MW
expected to be completed in 2019 at a cost of $800 million.
Geometric Power CEO, Bart Nnaji said the firm had also
appointed London-based Standard Chartered Bank as
financial advisers for the first phase of the plant.
Africa's biggest economy broke up its monopoly on power
generation and distribution by privatising the sector two years
ago, hoping to attract foreign investors, but the amount of
power produced has stagnated at around half total capacity.
"We have a 1,080 megawatt project ... (in partnership) with
General Electric. The power goes to the national grid. What we
are doing is to build up power projects in this way," Nnaji, a
former Nigerian minister of power, told Reuters late on Tuesday
on the sidelines of a power conference in Lagos.
Nnaji said the firm was in discussions with some Chinese,
European and U.S. investors and expected financial close by
year-end. Construction would start early next year.
Geometric Power, which has a 141 megawatt captive power for
industrial use in Abia State, said the new plant would also be
located in Abia State, southeast Nigeria.
Nigeria, with a population of around 170 million, has
installed power capacity that fluctuates between around 6,000 to
just over 7,000 MW, but experiences severe electricity shortages
that are crippling its growth.
Some of the older plants, sold in October 2013, are in dire
need of an upgrade while the fledgling generating firms lacking
the cash as distributors struggle with non-paying consumers and
inadequate gas supplies required to keep the plants running.
Nigeria is also in talks with Russia's state-owned Rosatom
to build nuclear power plants.
(Editing by James Macharia)