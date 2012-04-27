* Nigeria economy could grow at 10 pct with power - BPE
LAGOS, April 27 Nigeria needs $15-$20 billion of
investment over the next three years to buy and develop
electricity assets, the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) said
on Friday, underlining the need to push forward with delayed
power privatisation plans.
Nigeria plans to sell off 11 distribution and 6 generation
companies by October as part of plans to privatise a power
sector rife with inefficiency and corruption, the ministry of
power told Reuters on Thursday.
Africa's second biggest economy could be growing three
percent faster if it solved chronic power shortages, Friday's
BPE statement said. Nigeria's GDP grew 7.68 percent in the
fourth quarter last year.
"The country cannot allow power outages to stifle economic
growth," Bolanle Onagoruwa, the director general of the
privatisation agency, said in the statement.
"New and replacement generation capacity will need to be
financed by both domestic and international financial markets,"
the statement said.
Nigeria holds the world's seventh largest natural gas
reserves but decades of corrupt governments have chosen to cash
in on crude oil rather than investing for domestic power needs.
Nigeria only provides its 167 million inhabitants with
around a quarter of the amount of electricity used by New York
city, leaving those who can afford it to use expensive diesel
generators and those who can't to live without any power.
President Goodluck Jonathan laid out plans in 2010 to break
up inefficient Power Holding Co of Nigeria (PHCN) and sell off
generation and distribution units. But powerful vested
interests, such as diesel generator and fuel importers, unions
and power contractors, have delayed the sale.
The power ministry says it is confident privatisation will
be complete by October and current power output of under 4,000
megawatts can be boosted to 6,000 by the end of the year and
10,000 by the end of 2013. Industry experts think this is
optimistic based on the previous delays to plans.
The mobile phone sector provides an example of the potential
returns that can be made from Nigeria's growing consumer market.
South Africa's MTN and India's Bharti Airtel
are two firms that have benefited from rapid growth in Nigeria.
Nigeria is MTN's biggest market and Bharti's biggest African
market.
