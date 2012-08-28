* Privatisation aims to end chronic power shortages
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, Aug 28 Nigeria's power minister resigned
on Tuesday, the presidency said, two months before preferred
bidders were due to be announced in a privatisation process
meant to overhaul the country's ailing electricity sector.
There were reports in some Nigerian newspapers on Tuesday
Barth Nnaji had an interest in a company involved in the bidding
process for two state assets up for sale.
A spokesman for Nnaji confirmed the minister had a stake in
such a company, but said there was no conflict of interest
because regulators had been informed.
The spokesman declined to say why Nnaji resigned, and no
reason was given in the announcement of the resignation by the
presidency.
"He didn't like the totally wrongful accusations he had a
conflict of interest in this process. These were planted by
vested interests," spokesman told Reuters.
"He would rather go about his private business."
It is highly unusual for Nigerian politicians to resign over
conflicts of interest in a country that still ranks low on the
Transparency International corruption perceptions index.
Nigeria plans to sell off 11 distribution and six generation
companies as part of plans to privatise a power sector rife with
inefficiency and corruption.
Economists and investors say a lack of power is one of the
biggest brakes on growth in Africa's second biggest economy.
Chronic power shortages are also a major headache for Nigerians.
Preferred bidders for the 17 successor companies are due to
be announced on October 23, the Bureau of Public Enterprises
(BPE) has said.
The privatisation agency has said Nigeria's economy could be
growing at over 10 percent, compared with around 6.5 percent
now, if it solved its power crisis, but it would need $15-$20
billion of investment in the next three years.
Nigeria holds the world's seventh largest natural gas
reserves but decades of governments have chosen to cash in on
crude oil sales rather than investing for domestic power needs.
Nigeria only provides its 167 million inhabitants with
around a quarter of the amount of electricity used by New York
City, leaving those who can afford it to use expensive diesel
generators and those who can't to live without any power.
President Jonathan has made reforming the power sector a
priority and a significant upsurge in electricity output would
bring him support from the Nigerians who have been disappointed
with his progress since taking office last year.
(Additional reporting by Afolabi Sotunde and Felix Onuah;
Editing by Tim Cocks and Andrew Heavens)