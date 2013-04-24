(Corrects Monday's story and headline to make clear this starts
privatisation process, assets not yet transferred)
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA, April 22 - Nigeria's President Goodluck
Jonathan accepted deposits by bidders for 15 state electricity
assets on Monday, a milestone in a privatisation process meant
to end decades of power blackouts.
A signing ceremony at the presidential residence came a
month after the bidders for 10 generation companies and five
distribution companies paid deposits of 25 percent of the value
of their bids.
Power companies will now negotiate terms to complete the
transfer from state hands before paying the remaining money and
taking control of the plants and distribution firms, a process
which is expected to take several months.
Nigeria's dysfunctional state electricity provider is being
broken up into 15 firms handling generation or distribution in
different parts of the country, with the aim of doing something
no Nigerian president has managed for decades: switching the
lights on.
Despite being Africa's top energy producer with the world's
seventh largest gas reserves, Nigeria produces and distributes
only enough power for a few hours a day in the places that get
it at all.
Economists say power outages cost Africa's second biggest
economy billions of dollars on imported diesel for generators
and in lost output. They say current GDP growth of around 7
percent could be pushed into double figures if electricity
supply could be sorted out.
Power output is currently about 4,000 megawatts for a
country of 170 million people.
"Today's event signals a major step forward in the
implementation of our power sector road map," Jonathan said. "I
congratulate the signing parties for reaching this significant
target in our collective efforts to revitalize this sector,
which is so important to our lives and development."
Previous state sell-offs in Nigeria were blighted by
political infighting and graft, which have caused years of
delays. Regulators say this process was more transparent.
Although it has appeared to favour established Nigerian
oligarchs, some of them with scant experience of operating power
companies, most have teamed up with capable technical partners
like Siemens.
World bank officials also signed a credit risk guarantee on
a loan from Deutsche Bank's U.S. subsidiary to finance gas
supplies to the 1,320 megawatt Egbin Power Plant, which is based
outside Nigeria's commercial-hub Lagos, and of which Korea's
KEPCO was offered a 70 percent stake this month.
