* Nigeria is privatising defunct state electricity firm
* President likely to miss ambitious generation targets
* Gas supply, funding, unions pose immediate risk
* Investor optimistic that slow progress is being made
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, May 1 In an unwanted daily routine
lasting 17 years, Phillip Cleatus sits in the dark doorway of
his shoe-making shop in Nigeria's northern city of Kaduna,
waiting for the lights to come back on.
President Goodluck Jonathan is trying to persuade Cleatus
and some 170 million other Nigerians that will soon change.
Yet while his plan to privatise power is creeping forward,
it is likely to take decades to end the chronic electricity
shortages that are among the main barriers to investment and
growth in Africa's second biggest economy and top oil producer.
Nigeria is in the process of breaking up the defunct state
power company into 17 private generation and distribution
companies and selling them for about $2.5 billion in total, as
part of efforts to increase electricity output tenfold over the
next seven years.
It might be its most advanced effort yet to end its
perennial power shortfall, but progress has been so slow that
Jonathan's targets look far too optimistic. Industry experts
believe some improvements will be felt in 2-3 years.
If Nigeria gets the lights working it would reduce business
costs by up to 40 percent, add 3 percent to GDP and cut the mass
unemployment that fuels unrest seen in oil theft in the south
and a bloody Islamist insurgency in the north, economists say.
It could also spur a boom in labour intensive areas like
manufacturing, food processing, textiles and pharmaceuticals,
while opening up the opportunity for new low-cost service
industries like the call centres that aided India's rise.
The $13 billion a year that Nigerians spend on diesel, most
of which is imported, would be a bill of the past. Power from
generators costs more than twice as much as from the grid.
"This is killing my business, I lose 45 percent of my annual
profit to poor power supply," Cleatus, 38, told Reuters.
GENERATORS
A glitzy ceremony hosted by Jonathan last week celebrated
the first payment by private companies which are taking over the
unbundled state electricity firm and a deal by the World Bank to
give an initial $145 million risk guarantee for gas supply.
A close look at the private companies which won bids shows a
mix of oligarchs and influential figures connected to Nigeria's
political elite, and some recognised technical partners like
Siemens and Manila Electric.
This has raised some questions about the expected efficiency
of the privatisation process and what it can deliver, but there
are those who argue that effective business in Nigeria is
impossible without political connections and patrons.
"Much has been achieved, yet the race will not be over until
Nigerians can take electricity supply for granted," Jonathan
told dignitaries and power companies last week at his villa.
Electricity capacity had been in steady decline for a decade
when Jonathan launched his reform plan in 2010, pledging
Nigeria would boost generation from 3,000 megawatts (MW) to
10,000 MW by the end of this year, and 40,000 MW by 2020.
Generation has increased to around 4,000 MW but experts say
there is zero hope of meeting government targets, while the
scale of the task means power output will initially fall after
the privatisation is completed at the end of this year.
Despite being Africa's top oil producer and holding the
world's ninth largest gas reserves, Nigeria's power output is a
tenth of South Africa's for a population three times the size.
"It will probably take Nigeria another 50 years before it
attains the same level of electricity consumption per capita as
South Africa currently enjoys today," said David Ladipo, whose
company Azura is spending $700 million to build a 450 MW plant.
Ladipo thinks electricity output could grow to 6,000 MW in
the next two years and to 9,000 MW by 2020, before seeing a
potential boom as post-privatisation investment kicks in.
One industry expert told Reuters Nigeria's potential demand
is estimated to be as high as 140,000 MW and rising, so just
keeping up with demand will be a huge challenge.
THE TURNAROUND?
Even Ladipo's more modest projections, which several other
industry experts broadly agreed with, face hurdles.
Privatisation is months behind schedule and government is
struggling to get the funding it needs for crucial transmission
and gas supply infrastructure. Powerful labour unions are
blocking attempts to pay off 40,000 state electricity workers.
Nigeria says it has found 340 billion naira ($2.1 billion)
to pay off the workers, but they remain reluctant to leave.
The African Development Bank is providing $150 million to
aid with transmission and some of a $1 billion debut Eurobond
would help with upgrades. But in Nigeria, just making the money
available doesn't always mean it will be used wisely.
Some $40 billion has gone into several power reform drives
in the last 20 years, industry experts say, much of it wasted.
"In the past the problem has not been capacity of government
to find money for the power sector: billions have been allocated
- and billions have been squandered or stolen," said Antony
Goldman, head of Africa-focused PM Consulting.
Still, there remains optimism that wrestling power out of
government hands will eventually lead to progress.
"Given the scale of the challenge and the history of the
sector ... reform is progressing very well," said Fola Fabule, a
Lagos-based investment banker focused on infrastructure finance.
"The key... will be commitment to see reforms through."
(Additional reporting by Isaac Abrak in Kaduna; editing by Tim
Cocks and James Jukwey)