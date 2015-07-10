* Power shortages one of biggest brakes on economy
* Sector could attract billions a year in investment
* President Buhari made ambitious election promises
* Realistic targets key to attract investment - report
By Joe Brock
JOHANNESBURG, July 10 The Nigerian government's
ambitions for improving electricity supplies are "not remotely
realistic", a report by experts advising the presidency says, an
early blow to one of President Muhammadu Buhari's most important
reform promises.
Chronic power shortages are one of the biggest constraints
on investment and growth in Africa's largest economy. Fixing the
problem was one of the key battlegrounds during campaigning
ahead of a presidential election Buhari won in March.
Buhari, 72, and his opponent Goodluck Jonathan both promised
to massively increase power supplies, building on a relatively
successful $2.5 billion partial privatisation in 2013.
Buhari's All Progressives Congress pledged in its manifesto
to increase supplies from 3,600 megawatts (MW) currently to
20,000 MW within four years and 50,000 MW within ten years,
which would meet the demands of Nigeria's 170 million people.
However, reaching 20,000 MW by 2020 is "not even remotely
realistic" and "setting unrealistic targets dilutes discipline",
according to a 54-page report entitled "The Energy Blueprint"
obtained by Reuters.
A spokesman for Buhari said he had not seen the report,
which is being produced for the government by power industry
experts, but he said the government's energy policy was still
being put together.
Asked whether the government would adopt the targets in the
manifesto, Femi Adesina said: "We need to wait until the policy
on energy has been unfolded."
The paper says Nigeria could produce 6,500 MW by 2020, which
would mean matching India's supply growth of 7 percent.
This could rise to 8,500 MW if Nigeria could equal China's
14 percent electricity output growth.
Even these targets will require quick action on multiple
reforms and billions of dollars of investment, it said.
Buhari has inherited a problem that has plagued Nigerian
governments for decades and the promises he made for power
improvements were more modest than his predecessor.
Despite holding the world's seventh largest gas reserves,
Nigeria produces less than a tenth of the amount of electricity
South Africa provides for a population a third of the size.
Solving the problem would likely reduce business costs by up
to 40 percent and push growth in Africa's biggest oil producer
well into double-digits, experts say.
There is potential for Nigeria to attract tens of billions
of dollars of investment into the power sector given the huge
unmet demand from industry and the public, the report says.
Respected companies such as Siemens and Manila
Electric have already invested in privatised assets and
energy majors including Shell, Exxon Mobil and
Italy's ENI are willing to supply ample gas supplies,
if government sets competitive prices.
To attract all the investment required, however, government
must free up credit to unlock gas supplies, reduce pipeline
sabotage, end political interference in the private sector and
install top management teams.
The dilapidated transmission network, connecting power
stations to local distributors, will require $2.3 billion a year
for a decade to expand grid-access. This can only be achieved by
partial or full privatisation, the report says.
The report recommends simplifying the seven ministries with
policy-making powers that could impact the power programme,
something that appears to fit into Buhari's broader plans to
streamline government and cut costs.
Some $40 billion has gone into several power reform drives
in the last 20 years, industry experts say, much of it wasted.
