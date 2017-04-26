Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during his meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama at the United Nations General Assembly September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

ABUJA Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was absent from Wednesday's cabinet meeting, choosing to rest and work from home, Information Minister Lai Mohammed said.

It was Buhari's second consecutive absence from the weekly meeting, which was chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Mohammed told reporters the president had sent a message "that he wants to rest today and that he wants to work from home today".

Buhari, 74, returned home in March after nearly two months' medical leave in Britain and said he would need more rest and health tests, raising questions about his ability to run Africa's biggest economy and most populous nation.

Details of his medical condition were not disclosed.

Nigeria is in its second year of recession, brought on by low oil prices which have slashed government revenues, weakened the naira currency and caused chronic dollar shortages.

Osinbajo has played an active role in driving policy changes including chairing cabinet meetings during the president's medical leave.

(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Oludare Mayowa and Andrew Roche)