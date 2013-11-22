(Adds details)
ABUJA Nov 22 Nigerian President Goodluck
Jonathan has made a "speedy recovery" from illness in London and
was well enough to attend an investor conference there, the
presidency said on Friday.
"After apologising to the council members for his absence
yesterday, President Jonathan said that his administration has
attained significant momentum on the drive to attract new
investors into the country," it said in a statement.
Jonathan, who turned 56 on Wednesday, did not attend the
first day of the investment meeting on Thursday because he was
ill, and his office said he was receiving "precautionary"
medical treatment.
A Christian from the southern oil-producing Niger Delta,
Jonathan came to power in May 2010 when former President Umaru
Yar'Adua died after a long-running heart condition.
The president won an election in 2011 and could be the ruling
party candidate again when Africa's top oil producer and second
largest economy goes to the polls in early 2015.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by
Angus MacSwan)