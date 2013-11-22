(Adds details)

ABUJA Nov 22 Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has made a "speedy recovery" from illness in London and was well enough to attend an investor conference there, the presidency said on Friday.

"After apologising to the council members for his absence yesterday, President Jonathan said that his administration has attained significant momentum on the drive to attract new investors into the country," it said in a statement.

Jonathan, who turned 56 on Wednesday, did not attend the first day of the investment meeting on Thursday because he was ill, and his office said he was receiving "precautionary" medical treatment.

A Christian from the southern oil-producing Niger Delta, Jonathan came to power in May 2010 when former President Umaru Yar'Adua died after a long-running heart condition.

A Christian from the southern oil-producing Niger Delta, Jonathan came to power in May 2010 when former President Umaru Yar'Adua died after a long-running heart condition.

The president won an election in 2011 and could be the ruling party candidate again when Africa's top oil producer and second largest economy goes to the polls in early 2015.