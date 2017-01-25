ABUJA Jan 25 The Nigerian government said on
Wednesday that President Muhammadu Buhari is in good health,
urging people to disregard what it said were false and
subversive messages on social media after he travelled to
Britain last week for medical checks.
News of the president's medical leave sparked a flurry of
talk in Nigeria that Buhari, 74, was unwell, and potentially
very sick. Those claims have been fuelled by a previous illness,
when he spent nearly two weeks in London last June treating an
ear infection.
Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohamed said
the government urged Nigerians "to disregard the subversive
messages being circulated via text messaging and the Social
Media, saying the fabricated messages are being orchestrated by
those who feel threatened by the emerging order."
"There is no iota of truth in the messages being circulated
on the health of the President, who is hale and hearty, and the
purported emergency meetings of the State Governors in Abuja or
anywhere," he said in a statement.
Sources of the allegations about Buhari's wellbeing are
being investigated, the minister said.
Buhari's predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, was sworn in after
the death in 2010 of President Umaru Yar'Adua. His illness
created a power vacuum that was only filled by Jonathan, his
vice president, after three months of political infighting.
Buhari is expected to resume work on Feb. 6, his spokesman
said when the president departed last week.
When Buhari had been in London for medical treatment last
June, the People's Democratic Party, Nigeria's main opposition,
had said that he was "critically ill" and he had returned to
Abuja to continue treatment, without giving a source for the
information.
