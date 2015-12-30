(Adds quotes, details and context)
By Alexis Akwagyiram
LAGOS Dec 30 Nigerian authorities have seen
documents suggesting the proceeds from past crude oil sales were
diverted to personal accounts rather than reaching government
coffers, President Muhammadu Buhari said in a wide-ranging
interview on Wednesday.
Africa's biggest economy faces its worst economic crisis in
years, since it relies on oil exports for about 58 percent of
government revenue. The sharp fall in oil prices over the past
year has hit those revenues hard.
This problem has been exacerbated by the long-standing
mismanagement of oil revenue. Buhari has previously said
treasury coffers were virtually empty when he took office in May
and that "mind-boggling" sums of money had been stolen.
The 73-year-old former military ruler, who won April
elections after campaigning on an anti-corruption ticket,
outlined progress made by his government in a two-hour "media
chat" with three journalists broadcast live on state television.
"We have some documents where Nigerian crude oil was lifted
illegally and the proceeds were put into some personal accounts
instead of the federal government accounts," said Buhari.
The president said stolen money had already been recovered
by the government. He did not disclose the sums involved and
said he could not provide more details because various cases
were being taken to court.
A former oil minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, is under
investigation as part of a crackdown on corruption in the oil
industry. She has denied any wrongdoing. Buhari's latest
comments suggested other officials might also be named.
A 2013 investigation by former central bank governor Lamido
Sanusi raised questions about the alleged disappearance of about
$20 billion in oil revenues.
Clad in a white kaftan, the president answered questions on
a wide range of topics, from security to the economy,
unemployment and the Biafra secessionist movement.
Smiling frequently and at times laughing, Buhari seemed more
at ease in the public interview format than his predecessor,
Goodluck Jonathan, who widely considered to have responded to
with rambling answers.
Buhari said the government was prepared to hold talks with
the Islamist militant group Boko Haram in a bid to secure the
release of around 200 schoolgirls kidnapped from the
northeastern town of Chibok last year.
"If a credible leadership of Boko Haram can be established
and they tell us where those girls are, we are prepared to
negotiate with them without any preconditions," said Buhari.
However, he said there was no firm intelligence on the
whereabouts of the girls, whose abduction in April 2014 prompted
an international outcry, or whether they are still alive.
Boko Haram has been waging a six-year campaign to create an
Islamic state in northern Nigeria. More than 1,000 people have
been killed in attacks by suspected Boko Haram militants since
Buhari took office. In the latest flare-up, two suicide attacks
killed at least 48 people on Monday.
The president also reiterated his belief that Nigeria's
currency should not be devalued further, despite the central
bank's growing struggles to keep the naira at current levels.
And he backed measures imposed by the central bank to
restrict access to foreign exchange, which have not gone down
well with investors. "The foreign currency restrictions cannot
be lifted because the money is not there," the president said.
Buhari added that "productive industries" - such as
manufacturers - should be identified and allocated foreign
exchange to pay for "essential materials" rather than to "those
who want to import rice and toothpicks".
(Additional reporting by Felix Onuah in Abuja, editing by Larry
King)