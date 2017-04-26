ABUJA, April 26 Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was absent from Wednesday's cabinet meeting as he wanted to rest and work from home, Information Minister Lai Mohammed said.

It was Buhari's second consecutive absence from the weekly meeting, which was chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

