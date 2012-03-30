* Suspected sect members kill policeman, 3 others Friday
* Prison break frees 14 in separate northeast attack
* Islamists Boko Haram have killed hundreds this year
By Ibrahim Mshelizza
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, March 30 Suspected members
of Nigerian Islamist sect Boko Haram killed four people on
Friday when they robbed a bank and stormed a police station in
northeast Borno state, a government official said.
Gunmen killed two people during a raid on a UBA
branch in Askira town in the early hours before attacking the
local police station, where an officer and a civilian were shot
dead, local government spokesman Malam Yuthama said.
The strikes come less than two days after suspected sect
members freed 14 people in a prison break in neighbouring Yobe
state and attacked a nearby police station. Three members of
Boko Haram died during those attacks, the local police said.
The sect has been unrelenting in its low level violent
campaign against President Goodluck Jonathan's administration. A
brief flirtation with peace talks collapsed at the beginning of
last week.
Months of gun and bomb attacks blamed on the sect have
killed hundreds since it launched an uprising more than two
years ago to try to carve out an Islamic state in Nigeria.
Nigerian forces have been carrying out house-to-house
searches this week in the sect's home town of Maiduguri, the
capital of Borno state. Similar crackdowns in the past have
pushed attacks into neighbouring states, including Yobe.
One of Boko Haram's primary demands is that its members are
freed from prison. While the government has refused any releases
there have been several jail breaks in the northeast in the last
year.
