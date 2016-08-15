LAGOS Aug 15 A group of private equity
investors led by rock star Bob Geldof have acquired a minority
stake in Nigerian biscuit maker Beloxxi Industries Limited for
$80 million to help the company expand, they said on Monday.
Geldof's fund 8 Miles, which plans to acquire more stakes in
African companies before the end of the year, is seeking to tap
into an expanding pool of consumers on the continent.
Nigeria's biscuit sector is growing at an annual rate of 10
to 15 percent driven by population growth, rising disposable
incomes and increasing urbanisation, along with the growing
popularity of biscuits as a convenience snack.
The private equity firms expect the growth to continue.
However, Africa's most populous nation is in the middle of
its worst crisis in decades as a slump in oil revenues hammers
public finances and the naira. Gross domestic product shrank in
the first quarter and the central bank governor has said a
recession is likely.
Other investors in privately-held Beloxxi alongside Geldof
include Nigerian-based African Capital Alliance and German
Development Finance Institution DEG.
Beloxxi employs about 2,300 people and operates through a
network of some 400 distributors. It has one of the best selling
cream cracker brands in Nigeria with a significant market share.
On Friday, Old Mutual and Nigeria Sovereign
Investment Authority said they would jointly raise a $500
million fund to invest in real estate and another $200 million
to spend on agriculture projects in Nigeria.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Eric Onstad in London;
editing by David Clarke)