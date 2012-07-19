* Emerging mkts to make up 30 pct of revenues by 2016
* Africa seen as an increasingly important market
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, July 19 Accountancy firm
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) expects a third of its global
revenues to come from developing markets by 2016, up from 19
percent now, as its clients look for attractive returns away
from crisis-hit mature economies.
Dennis Nally, chairman of PwC International, said Africa was
a key part of the group's strategy and it had overhauled its
governance structure by consolidating its 17-member firms on the
continent as opposed to operating as individual legal entities.
PwC was expanding in Africa to meet demand for services from
large multinational clients growing into the region to offset
slowing growth in their home markets, he said.
These plans could easily see Africa's contribution to its
revenue double over the next five years from $575 million in
2011, the company said.
"We expect that by the year 2016, about 30 percent of our
revenues globally will come from developing markets ...
including Nigeria and that is a very significant shift," Nally
told reporters during a visit to Lagos.
"Our business mirrors what's going on with our clients. So
the shift that our clients are experiencing from the developed
markets to the developing markets, we see that."
He said most of the interest in Africa was coming from Asia,
including China and India, and from investment flows within the
continent, particularly from South Africa.
PwC last year said it planned to invest $100 million in
Africa over the next three years, and nearly double its 8,000
staff over a five year period.
Sub-Saharan Africa is one of the world's fastest-growing
regions, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projecting
economic growth of 5.4 percent this year and 5.3 percent next.
Soaring commodity prices underpin much of that growth,
although economists also point to the expansion of technology
such as mobile phones and a steady improvement in the region's
political and economic governance.
PwC already has a presence in 31 of Africa's 54 countries,
but wants to broaden that into states at the far end of the
"frontier market" spectrum, including Ethiopia, Africa's most
populous nation after Nigeria, and South Sudan.
Africa remains a difficult place in which to do business,
with corruption and bureaucracy creating a major barrier to
entry, especially for U.S.-listed companies that have to comply
with strict anti-graft regulations back home.