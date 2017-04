LAGOS Aug 12 PZ Cussons Nigeria said on Tuesday pretax profit fell 9.3 percent to 6.94 billion naira ($42.8 million) in the year ended May 31 from 7.65 billion naira the previous year.

The local unit of British soap and shampoo maker PZ Cussons said it will pay a dividend of 0.61 naira per share to shareholders on its book by Sept. 26, compared with 0.56 naira in the previous year.

Revenue rose to 72.90 billion naira from 71.34 billion naira a year earlier.

