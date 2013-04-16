LAGOS, April 16 PZ Cussons Nigeria, a
unit of the UK-based soap and shampoo maker, said on
Tuesday its nine month pretax profit to February rose 85.8
percent to 3.91 billion naira ($24.76 million), from 2.1 billion
naira a year ago.
Revenue declined marginally to 51.54 billion naira, compared
with 51.85 billion naira in the same period a year ago, the
company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
PZ said the report covers the period from June 2012 to
February 2013.
Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, accounts for 30-40
percent of PZ Cussons' total revenue.
Its parent company had said last week it continues to face
challenging trading conditions in most markets it operates in.
[ID: nWLB00298]