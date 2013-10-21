LAGOS Oct 21 PZ Cussons Nigeria, a unit
of the UK-based soap and shampoo maker, said on Monday
its first quarter pre-tax profit to August increased by half to
1.26 billion nigerian naira ($7.88 million), from 843.83 million
naira a year ago.
Revenue also rose to 15.06 billion naira, compared with
14.39 billion naira in the same period a year ago, the company
said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
PZ Cussons said the report covers the period from June to
August 2013. Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, accounts
for around a third of PZ Cussons' total revenue.