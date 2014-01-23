LAGOS Jan 23 PZ Cussons Nigeria, a unit of the UK-based soap and shampoo maker, said on Thursday its half year pre-tax profit rose 53 percent to 3.07 billion naira ($19.25 million), from 2.01 billion naira a year earlier.

The household products maker is proposing an interim dividend of 19.91 naira per share from the profit earned in the period to November last year.

Revenue in the period rose by 4.7 percent to 32.46 billion naira, from 31 billion naira in the same period a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, accounts for around a third of PZ Cussons total revenue.