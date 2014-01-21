* Key interest rate held at 12 pct for 14th time
* Cbank says committed to exchange rate stability
* Sanusi concerned about falling oil savings, leakages
* High spending ahead of elections next year a worry
(Adds details, quote, background)
By Camillus Eboh and Joe Brock
ABUJA, Jan 21 Nigeria's central bank lifted the
cash reserve requirement on public sector deposits held by banks
on Tuesday, seeking to stabilise the naira and reflecting its
concern about loose fiscal policy ahead of elections next year.
Governor Lamido Sanusi said the cash reserve requirement
(CRR) would rise to 75 percent, from 50 percent from Feb. 4, the
first increase since July. The bank kept its benchmark interest
rate at 12 percent for the 14th time in a row, as expected.
Sanusi noted that inflation was stable within its 6-9
percent target band but said the monetary policy committee was
concerned about a decrease in Nigeria's foreign exchange
reserves - used to support the naira - due to a depletion of
crude oil savings and falling inflows from portfolio investors.
"The committee reaffirmed its commitment to a stable
exchange rate regime, while urging the fiscal authority to
provide support by reducing fiscal leakages and improving
controls around oil revenue," Sanusi said.
He said there was little more room to adjust monetary policy
to maintain currency stability.
"Monetary policy is almost at its limit and needs support
from the fiscal side in the form of excess crude savings if
currency stability is to be maintained into the future," he
said.
Nigeria's excess crude account, where Africa's biggest oil
producer saves oil export revenues over a benchmark price,
contained around $3 billion in December, down from $9 billion a
year earlier, despite a year of high oil prices.
Foreign exchange reserves were $43.26 billion as of Jan. 20,
down 4.4 percent from 45.26 billion a year ago and Sanusi said
the government had to do more to limit revenue leakages.
Sanusi has cut a controversial figure in recent weeks after
a letter from the central bank to President Goodluck Jonathan
complaining that billions of dollars of government oil revenues
had gone missing was leaked to the media last month.
These "leakages" are reducing foreign exchange reserves and
limiting the amount the central bank can do to support the naira
and control inflation, Sanusi says. His first term ends in June
and he has said he will not seek another.
NAIRA PRESSURE
Despite strong economic growth of around 7 percent last year
and high interest rates, Nigeria has to spend billions of
dollars a year in foreign exchange reserves to support the naira
because its economy is hugely reliant on imports, while money
laundering adds to local demand for U.S. dollars, Sanusi says.
While the regulator has succeeded in supporting the naira
during its twice weekly official forex sales, the currency has
weakened on secondary markets.
The naira was stable on the official market in 2013 but
depreciated 2.34 percent in the interbank market and 7.84
percent at bureau de change outlets, due to strong demand for
dollars.
Sanusi is concerned there could be a further spike in demand
for dollars due to high spending ahead of national and
presidential elections next year. Although the finance minister
has proposed a tighter budget than last year to lawmakers,
additional spending on political patronage ahead of the vote is
expected.
Sanusi said he may act in the coming weeks to address
concerns the regulator has over the wide gap between the
official foreign exchange rate and the much weaker naira being
traded at bureau de change outlets.
The local currency has hovered around 159-160 against the
dollar so far this year but has traded nearer 170 at bureau de
change (BDC) outlets, creating an opportunity for speculation.
"The central bank (will) take immediate steps to address the
supply and demand imbalance in the BDC segment while maintaining
its focus on anti-money laundering," he said.
Nigeria's central bank limited the amount of dollars that
bureau de change firms can buy from banks to $250,000 a week
last year in order to curb demand for the U.S. currency.
At Tuesday's meeting the central bank left the lending
corridor around its benchmark rate at 200 basis points, kept the
cash reserve requirement on private sector deposits at 12
percent and maintained a liquidity ratio of 30 percent.
(Additional reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Joe
Brock; Editing by Susan Fenton)