* Cbank raises banks' cash reserve requirement to 12 pct
* Signs for Nigeria's economy are ominous - cbank
* Cbank says Nigeria unprepared for oil price shock
By Camillus Eboh and Joe Brock
ABUJA, July 24 Nigeria's central bank (CBN) left
its benchmark interest rate on hold at 12 percent
on Tuesday, as expected, but took measures to tighten liquidity
to support the weakening local naira currency.
The CBN's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised banks' cash
reserve requirement to 12 percent from 8 percent and reduced net
open foreign exchange positions to one percent from three
percent to support the naira.
"This is huge and a clear statement of resolve on the part
of the authorities on their determination to support the naira
despite considerable external threats," said Razia Khan, head of
Africa research at Standard Chartered.
"We expect the naira to strengthen on the interbank market
on the back of this," Khan added.
The naira has been hit by a fall in the price of oil,
Nigeria's main export, and global risk aversion and has weakened
by almost 3 percent against the dollar since April.
The naira closed at 160.7 against the U.S. dollar on
Tuesday, outside the central bank's 150-160 target trading band.
Currency weakness is aggravating inflation as Nigeria
imports 80 percent of what it consumes.
Consumer inflation rose to 12.9 percent year-on-year in
June, up from 12.7 percent in May. The CBN expects it to peak
around 14 percent later this year.
Central Bank Governor Lamido Sanusi said on Tuesday there
were serious risks to growth in Africa's second largest economy
due to weaker global growth, lower oil output and the
government's failure to push through reforms and projects.
"OMINOUS" SIGNS
"The ominous signs for the domestic economy are evident,"
Sanusi said while delivering the MPC decisions in Abuja.
"The committee observed that since its meeting in May growth
prospects have been threatened by developments (globally) as
well as the very slow progress in structural reforms and poor
implementation of the capital budget in 2012."
Some members of Nigeria's parliament said last week
President Goodluck Jonathan could be impeached if his government
doesn't implement all the projects in the 2012 budget by the
time lawmakers return from their recess in September.
Sanusi also said Nigeria was unprepared for a potential oil
price slump because government was spending the country's
savings, which are stored in the excess crude account (ECA).
The ECA held $20 billion prior to the 2007 global economic
crisis, helping cushion Nigeria against slowing growth but
despite record high oil prices in recent years the ECA now
contains around $6 billion. This is not enough to support the
economy from falling oil prices, Sanusi said.
He also highlighted the risks posed to Nigeria's economy
from the worsening security environment.
Oil theft has increased sharply this year in the southern
oil-producing Niger Delta and could cost the government around
$5 billion annually, oil companies have said. Meanwhile, an
Islamist sect Boko Haram's insurgency in the north is hampering
development of agriculture, which makes up 40 percent of GDP.
Nigeria's economy grew 6.17 percent in the first quarter
this year, down from 7.68 percent in the fourth quarter last
year. The economy is projected to grow at 6.5 percent on average
this year, down from 7.4 percent in 2011.
The CBN has kept rates on hold since November, after six
successive hikes last year, including a 275 basis point rise in
October to 12 percent, to ward off speculation on the naira. The
naira fell 4.5 percent against the dollar last year.
Eleven analysts polled by Reuters last week had expect the
central bank's MPC to keep its benchmark rate unchanged.
(Additional reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha in Lagos; Writing by
Joe Brock; Editing by Ron Askew)