* Subsidy removal to have short term inflation impact-cbank
* Inflation expected to rise to 11-14.5% in H1 2011
* Cbank urges government to leave benchmark oil at $70/bbl
* Naira currency band left at 150-160 vs US dollar
By Camillus Eboh and Joe Brock
ABUJA, Jan 31 Nigeria's central bank kept
its benchmark interest rate on hold at 12 percent on Tuesday,
saying it expects any upward impact on inflation from removing
fuel import subsidies to be short-term.
All but one of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters had
expected rates to remain at 12 percent.
Nigeria partly removed subsidies for petrol this month,
increasing the pump price to 97 naira ($0.60) from 67 naira and
pushing up the cost of transport, food and other goods.
Inflation eased to 10.3 percent in December, down from 10.5
percent in November but the impact of removing fuel subsidies is
likely to send that figure higher.
The central bank expects inflation to increase to around
14-15 percent in the first half of this year, before reducing
towards single digits by the end of 2013.
"It (central bank committee) commended the Federal
Government on the partial removal of subsidy on PMS (petrol)
which it noted will have salutary effect on the external
reserves and exchange rates as well as on investments in oil and
gas," Central Bank Governor Lamido Sanusi said, while announcing
the Monetary Policy Committee decisions.
"The committee noted historically an upward adjustment in
the price of PMS (petrol) has tended to have a short-term impact
on the rate of inflation."
Nigeria's national assembly is considering a 2012 budget
proposal put forward by President Goodluck Jonathan last month,
which would raise overall spending but begin efforts to reduce
the funds going to government and cut the fiscal deficit.
BENCHMARK OIL PRICE
The budget proposal was based on a benchmark oil price of
$70 per barrel, anything earned over that level is put into the
Excess Crude Account (ECA) as a buffer against potential oil
shocks. Savings can also be used in a recently set-up sovereign
wealth fund.
Nigeria's Senate said on Jan. 20 it wanted to raise this
benchmark price to $75, giving more money to government and less
for savings. Sanusi urged lawmakers to keep a benchmark price at
no more than $70.
The ECA contained more than $20 billion in 2007 but despite
a period of record high oil prices since, the account has been
drained and only contained $3 billion at the end of last year.
"There is a concern that the National Assembly may decide to
raise the oil price benchmark ... which may not be much, but
would indicate that large segments of the political elite are
still opposed to the idea of fiscal consolidation," Samir Gadio,
emerging market analyst at Standard Bank said.
Interest rates were hiked six times last year, rising from
6.25 percent to 12 percent between January and December, in an
effort by the regulator to curb rising inflation and stabilise a
weakening naira currency.
The naira has shown signs of recovering after CBN
lowered its target band in November, due to prolonged naira
weakness and high U.S. dollar demand.
The naira traded at 161 to the dollar on Tuesday, slightly
weaker than the CBN's preferred trading band of 150-160 naira
against the dollar, which was retained at Tuesday's meeting. The
November move shifted the band from 145-155.
Foreign exchange reserves stood at $34.10 billion on Jan.
27, up from 32.64 billion a year ago, according to the CBN.
The central bank kept its 200 basis point corridor around
the benchmark interest rate, so its recommended deposit rate is
10 percent and its lending rate is 14 percent. The cash reserve
required to be held by banks was left at 8 percent of deposits.
(Additional reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Joe
Brock; editing by Stephen Nisbet/Anna Willard)