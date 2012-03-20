* Base rate stays at 12 pct, no change since October's hike
* Central Bank happier with government's fiscal stance
* Inflationary pressures a concern dispute February dip
ABUJA, March 20 Nigeria's central bank praised
government steps to tighten fiscal policy in the face of growing
inflationary pressures, and held rates at 12 percent, as
expected by analysts and despite parliament voting through
increased budget spending.
Nigeria - Africa's top oil producer and second biggest
economy - is closely watched by emerging market investors and
Africa-focused funds.
Its economy is one of the fastest growing in the world, but
has been marred by poor management of its huge oil revenues.
A Reuters poll of analysts on Monday had unanimously
expected rates to stay on hold.
"The committee commended the fiscal authorities for the
discipline being introduced into government spending, the
tightening of fiscal controls and the renewed focus on spending
on capital projects," Governor Lamido Sanusi said in a speech.
He noted a "resurgence of an inflationary threat to the
economy" from higher fuel prices, amongst other things.
But he said February inflation had been moderated by several
factors, including "a re-allocation of spending by consumers
caused by a rise in fuel prices (in January)" and "a slow down
in fiscal spending and ... strengthening of the naira."
Nigeria's inflation rate eased in February as the removal of
fuel subsidies had a more muted impact on prices than forecast,
official figures showed on Tuesday.
Sanusi commended the government for reducing its oil price
benchmark in the 2012 budget passed last week - despite last
minute moves by parliament that diluted it by putting it up to
$72 from $70 per barrel - saying the improved fiscal stance
would help dampen demand.
"Although parliament passed it with a higher benchmark it is
still pegged at a lower level than the $75 a barrel in the 2011
budget," he said. "In light of the above ... the committee
unanimously decided .. (to) retain MPR at 12 percent with an
interest rate corridor of plus or minus 200 basis points."
The cash reserve ratio was kept at 8 percent and the
liquidity ratio at 30 percent.
The bank raised rates to 12 percent in a surprise move late
last year to support the naira currency after a broader sell-off
of riskier assets hit currencies across much of Africa.
SPENDING BENCHMARK TIGHTER
Nigeria's lower and upper house agreed total expenditure of
4.88 trillion naira ($31 billion), increased from 4.65 trillion
proposed by Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala last month, but
the increases were seen as slight.
President Goodluck Jonathan blocked the changes the last time
parliament tried to increase spending, but he is seen as
unlikely to do so this time because the adjustments are
relatively small.
Sanusi told Reuters over the weekend he was broadly
satisfied with government efforts at tightening up fiscal
policy, even with parliament's move to inflate the budget.
"The increase as I understand it, is principally in capital
expenditure and not recurrent or revenue expenditure. And ... is
being funded by some new sources of revenue such as signature
bonuses in the oil industry," Sanusi told a question and answer
session after the October rate hike.
Huge scepticism remains however over the government's
ability to contain spending, reflected in a continual raiding of
its oil savings in the excess crude account (ECA) over the past
few years, while oil prices have stuck at historic highs.
But analysts agree with Sanusi that a stricter benchmark and
focus on capital expenditure are encouraging.
"While spending is set to increase in 2012, encouragingly -
by our estimates - much of this is accounted for by higher
capital expenditure, and the development: recurrent spending
ratio is also more positive," said Razia Khan, head of Africa
Research at Standard Chartered Bank.
After seeing falls last year, Nigeria's markets are
recovering, with the main stock index up 1.62
percent since the start of the year and the naira recovering to
157.65 to a dollar, from 162 naira at the start of the year. The
markets closed before the rates decision.
($1 = 157.6500 naira)
