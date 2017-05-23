(Adds details)
LAGOS May 23 Nigeria's central bank kept its
benchmark interest rate at 14 percent on Tuesday, its governor
said, hours after the statistics office said Africa's biggest
economy contracted in the first quarter.
This was in line with expectations in a Reuters poll.
Governor Godwin Emefiele said the bank's Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) had voted to retain the headline rate.
"In consideration of the challenges weighing down the
domestic economy and the uncertainties in the global
environment, the committee decided by a unanimous vote of eight
members in attendance to retain the MPR [Monetary Policy Rate]
at 14 percent," he said.
The statistics office on Tuesday published data showing that
Africa's biggest economy, in its second year of a recession
caused by low oil prices, contracted in the first quarter by
0.52 percent.
The central bank's decision to hold the main interest rate
was predicted by economists polled by Reuters last week.
The bank also kept its cash reserve ratios for commercial
banks at 22.5 percent.
Emefiele also told reporters the bank wanted to end the
spread between the black market and official foreign exchange
rates, adding that the recent rise of the naira versus the
dollar showed that the central bank's policies were working.
"We would prefer a convergence that will go southward rather
than northward, but the fact that we have seen the convergence
(going) southward gives us a lot of hope that things are working
in the right direction," he added, refusing to give an exchange
rate target.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)