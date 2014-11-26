LONDON Nov 26 Nigeria's decision to devalue the
naira this week may be insufficient to address the oil exporting
economy's problems, with the naira still appearing overvalued
when inflation and the currencies of trade partners are factored
in.
A comparison of the real effective exchange rates (REER) of
a number of emerging market currencies up to the end of October
shows the Nigerian naira was the most overvalued currency,
trading around 34 percent above its own 10-year average, the
following graphic shows:
link.reuters.com/vuf47v
That was before the central bank devalued the currency by 8
percent on Tuesday.
REER is commonly used to determine whether an exchange rate
is overvalued or undervalued, and IMF research suggests REERs
have been a useful signal for upcoming financial crises in the
past.
The charts raise the question if the central bank has done
enough, said Jack Allen at Capital Economics.
"If you look at the currencies of other oil exporters, they
have fallen more than the naira, so they may need to allow some
more depreciation," said Jack Allen, an economist at Capital
Economics.
He was referring to currencies such as the Russian rouble,
the Kazakh tenge and Colombian peso .
"The naira still looks overvalued in REER terms (because) it
appreciated massively in the past 10 years, more than most other
emerging markets and the appreciation effect was very strong in
recent years," he added.
The naira rose 75 percent in REER terms in the past 10 years
until before this week's move, the following graphic shows:
link.reuters.com/ben53w
Nigeria's central bank also widened and weakened the trading
band for the naira against the dollar, though markets set
out to test the boundaries immediately, with the naira trading
at record lows in nominal terms and closing at 176.80 against
the greenback on Wednesday, just outside the 176 limit.
link.reuters.com/bar45s
(Reporting By Karin Strohecker and Sujata Rao, Graphics by
Vincent Flasseur)