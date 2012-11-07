* S&P now in line with Fitch, Moody's assigns Nigeria rating
* Forex reserves higher on oil prices, scrapped subsidy
* Political tensions, insecurity main risks to ratings
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, Nov 7 Standard & Poor's upgraded
Nigeria's credit rating on Wednesday because of improved
financial stability and optimism over reforms to the banking and
electricity sectors.
Nigeria is among the world's top 10 crude oil exporters and
a key supplier to the United States, China and India. It is
Africa's second-largest economy after South Africa.
GDP growth is projected at around 6.5 percent this year,
down from 7.4 last year due to the impact of insecurity and the
economic slowdown in countries importing Nigeria's oil.
The ratings agency raised its long-term foreign and local
currency sovereign credit rating to BB- with a stable outlook,
three notches below investment grade, from B+. This brings its
view in line with Fitch's rating.
Fellow ratings agency Moody's also expanded its coverage to
include Nigeria on Wednesday, assigning a Ba3 rating with a
stable outlook. Moody's said it also expanded its coverage to
Kenya and Zambia.
"(Nigeria's) external reserve buffers have ... been
strengthening on the back of high oil prices and strong
exports," Standard and Poor's said in a statement.
"The government has sustained reform momentum in several key
areas, including cutting the fuel subsidy and reforming the
power sector, and the authorities have restructured and
strengthened the previously troubled banking sector."
Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves have risen to around $42
billion, up from around $33 billion at the start of the year.
The Excess Crude Account (ECA), where it saves money it
earns from oil exports over a benchmark prices, contains around
$8.4 billion, compared with $2 billion at the end of 2010.
This is still down from $20 billion in 2007 and economist
say savings can be too easily raided by government.
Nigeria set-up a Sovereign Wealth Fund earlier this year to
better protect its savings but it has been restricted to $1
billion due to opposition by state governors.
Africa's most populous nation is still hobbled by widespread
government corruption and mismanagement.
RISKS
"The stable outlook assumes that the government will
continue to pursue its reforms ... and that there will be no
worsening of political tensions and no significant return of
insurgency in the Niger Delta," S&P said.
A 2009 amnesty for militants in the Niger Delta reduced
violence and sabotage to oil facilities, which at their height
in 2008 cut-out a third of the country's oil output.
But large-scale oil theft by organised criminal gangs is
still a risk to the economy. Foreign oil majors believe around
150,000 barrels per day (bpd), out of Nigeria's total production
of around 2.3 million bpd, is being stolen.
Radical Islamist sect Boko Haram has killed more than a
thousand people since an uprising in 2009 but its bomb and gun
attacks have been limited to the north and the capital Abuja and
have not impacted the oil-region or the commercial-hub Lagos.
Nigeria removed fuel import subsidies in January, which cost
an estimated $7 billion last year. Although President Goodluck
Jonathan was forced to partially reinstate them after nationwide
protests it has lifted a burden from the treasury.
Nigeria is expected to complete the privatisation of the
bulk of its electricity sector next year, which should help
reduce chronic power shortages that are the biggest brake on
economic growth and the chief complaint of businesses.
"I think it's (the upgrade) justified and actually long
overdue," said Stuart Culverhouse, head of research at Exotix.
"I don't have big concerns about debt or fiscal
sustainability so the higher rating, which brings it into line
with Fitch, is deserved."
JP Morgan last month added Nigeria to its local currency
government bond index, pushing up bond prices by 300 basis
points and supporting the local naira currency.
JP Morgan said the index inclusion could bring additional
inflows of at least $1.5 billion to the bond market.