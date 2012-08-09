* Bank sector gets one notch upgrade to Bbb
* Profitability, capital ratio helped lift ratings
* Sharp sector credit growth may cause impairments - Fitch
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, Aug 9 Nigeria's main ratings agency
Agusto & Co. upgraded the country's banking sector on Thursday
by one notch to Bbb from Bb, with a stable outlook, citing
improved earnings and capital ratios.
In a ratings report on Nigerian banks, the agency said
credit growth was gradually returning and risk aversion waning
as banks recovered from the shock of a $4 billion bailout in
2009.
It said the upgrade was based on the banks' financial
condition and their capacity to meet their obligations, assuming
the political environment did not get any riskier.
Nigerian banks have staged a sharp recovery in earnings
during the first half of 2012, with mid-tier lender Diamond Bank
posting a fourfold profit rise, while First Bank
and UBA doubled profits during the period.
Banking sector capital ratio was 25 percent in 2008.
"In view of marked improvements in the banking landscape
during 2011, Agusto & Co. has upgraded the industry rating to
Bbb, from Bb," the agency said, adding that the sector was
adequately capitalised.
Nigeria's 19 lenders have swung back to profit, thanks to a
state-owned "bad bank" AMCON absorbing their non-performing
loans in exchange for government backed bonds.
"With sale of troubled loans worth over 1.5 trillion naira
($9.5 bln) to AMCON during the year, banks were able to free up
their balance sheets and focus more on creating risk assets."
It said non-performing loans declined to 328 billion naira
($2.1 bln), representing 4.8 percent of loans in 2011, compared
with an impaired loan ratio of 16 percent in 2010.
Global ratings agency Fitch two weeks ago said that Nigerian
banks continued to face challenges despite AMCON's support and
that credit had grown rapidly by 30-66 percent in 2011. It said
lenders had thin levels of "core capital".
Agusto said Nigeria's top five lenders - First Bank
, Zenith Bank, UBA, Guaranty
Trust Bank and Access Bank - accounted
for much of the growth in total assets last year.
It said total banking assets grew by 20 percent to 21.6
trillion naira ($135 bln) in 2011.
It downgraded the sector to Bb in 2008 for high levels of
non-performing loans caused by reckless lending, which
culminated in the 2009 financial crisis and the central bank
bailout of nine banks.
($1 = 160.05 naira)
