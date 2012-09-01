ONITSHA, Nigeria, Sept 1 Nigerian oil and gas
firm Orient Petroleum said it would begin operating a new
refinery in south-eastern Anambra state by the end of next year
which will process an initial 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) of
crude oil.
Nigeria is among the world's top 10 crude oil exporters but
has to import most of its refined product needs due to the
dilapidated state of its refineries. Previous efforts to build
new refineries have often been delayed or cancelled.
Africa's biggest oil producer currently has a theoretical
refining capacity of 445,000 bpd from its four plants but they
process around 30 percent of this amount, oil industry sources
have said.
"Our expectation is that the refinery will be up and running
by the end of next year," Orient Chairman Emeka Anyaoku said at
the inauguration of the project.
"We expect that by the end of next year we should be
refining 20,000 barrels of oil everyday and gradually after that
we will build up to 35,000 then 55,000 and possibly higher."
Orient is exploring for oil in Anambra state, which sits
north of the main oil producing Niger Delta region, but there
have been no official oil reserve figures published.
The company's website said it will refine crude oil produced
from Anambra state and Brass River oil, which is currently
pumped from fields operated by Italian firm Eni.
